  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Viktor Hovland
  • ‘I think Viktor Hovland’: Golf world roots for 7X PGA Tour Champ to win the next Major in 2026

‘I think Viktor Hovland’: Golf world roots for 7X PGA Tour Champ to win the next Major in 2026

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Jul 26, 2025 15:16 GMT
153rd Open Championship - Day One - Source: Getty
Viktor Hovland at 153rd Open Championship - Day One - Source: Getty

Viktor Hovland had to depart from Royal Portrush with a T63 finish in the 153rd Open Championship this year. Today, Golf Digest cited five golfers, including Hovland, and asked fans to choose who will win the next major in 2026. Fans have reacted to it.

Ad

With the end of the prestigious major championship last Sunday, the major season for 2025 got wrapped up. Scheffler won the Open Championship title, but the full field had a lot of promising names who could shine in the future.

Viktor Hovland was making his fifth attempt at lifting the Claret Jug. The golfer finished 72 holes with a total of 4 over par 288. Before the T63 in Portrush, Hovland came really close to winning a major title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After four rounds of play in the US Open, the golfer attained a solo third spot on the leaderboard. Viktor Hovland managed to score 2 over par 282 amidst a tough setting like Oakmont CC.

Golf Digest shared a post on their Instagram, asking about fans' opinions on the next major winner:

Ad

Fans were quick to jump into the comment section and share their views about the probable major winner. Some of them dropped down names like Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, or Tommy Fleetwood.

However, a lot of the fans were sure that Viktor Hovland should be the next golfer to lift a major title. Take a look at some of the comments directed towards the 7-time PGA Tour winner:

"I think Viktor", someone commented below the post.
Ad
Another comment about Hovland&#039;s win
Another comment about Hovland's win
"Hovland, easy. he's come too close too many times in the past two years", an Instagram user said below.
Ad
Fan&#039;s comment below Golf Digest&#039;s post
Fan's comment below Golf Digest's post
"Viktor come on 😍😍", a fan wrote in the comment section.
Ad
Screenshot from fan&#039;s comment on Hovland
Screenshot from fan's comment on Hovland
"I could see Hovland getting a green jacket next season", someone else said about Viktor Hovland.
Ad
A comment directed at Hovland below the post
A comment directed at Hovland below the post
"Viktor Hovland 💪🏼", another fan said below Golf Digest's Instagram post.
Ad
Screenshot of a comment for Viktor
Screenshot of a comment for Viktor

It's worth noting that Hovland has addressed why he is yet to win a major.

Ad

When Viktor Hovland shared his thoughts on why he did not win a major championship title

Last month, Hovland appeared on the Life On Tour podcast, where he was quite open about a lot of different topics. One of them was his not winning a major championship till now.

While talking with George Harper Jr., Viktor Hovland admitted that a lot of times, playing the game under pressure makes him lose control.

Ad
"It was one of those things that you're in a Sunday, final group with Rory 150th open at San Andreas, like, can argue it doesn't get much bigger than that, and it's hard to lean on your putter that much, and I think in Situations like that."
"I just did not have complete ownership of my game, like I didn't know that. Okay, I'm gonna start the ball here and it's gonna curve there."

Hovland has had a lot of near misses till now. The worst kind of near miss was back in 2023 when Hovland missed the PGA Championship title to Brooks Koepka. The 7x PGA Tour pro recorded a T2 in that major.

About the author
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications