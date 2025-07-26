‘I think Viktor Hovland’: Golf world roots for 7X PGA Tour Champ to win the next Major in 2026

Viktor Hovland had to depart from Royal Portrush with a T63 finish in the 153rd Open Championship this year. Today, Golf Digest cited five golfers, including Hovland, and asked fans to choose who will win the next major in 2026. Fans have reacted to it.With the end of the prestigious major championship last Sunday, the major season for 2025 got wrapped up. Scheffler won the Open Championship title, but the full field had a lot of promising names who could shine in the future.Viktor Hovland was making his fifth attempt at lifting the Claret Jug. The golfer finished 72 holes with a total of 4 over par 288. Before the T63 in Portrush, Hovland came really close to winning a major title.After four rounds of play in the US Open, the golfer attained a solo third spot on the leaderboard. Viktor Hovland managed to score 2 over par 282 amidst a tough setting like Oakmont CC.Golf Digest shared a post on their Instagram, asking about fans' opinions on the next major winner: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans were quick to jump into the comment section and share their views about the probable major winner. Some of them dropped down names like Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, or Tommy Fleetwood.However, a lot of the fans were sure that Viktor Hovland should be the next golfer to lift a major title. Take a look at some of the comments directed towards the 7-time PGA Tour winner:&quot;I think Viktor&quot;, someone commented below the post.Another comment about Hovland's win&quot;Hovland, easy. he's come too close too many times in the past two years&quot;, an Instagram user said below.Fan's comment below Golf Digest's post&quot;Viktor come on 😍😍&quot;, a fan wrote in the comment section.Screenshot from fan's comment on Hovland&quot;I could see Hovland getting a green jacket next season&quot;, someone else said about Viktor Hovland.A comment directed at Hovland below the post&quot;Viktor Hovland 💪🏼&quot;, another fan said below Golf Digest's Instagram post.Screenshot of a comment for ViktorIt's worth noting that Hovland has addressed why he is yet to win a major.When Viktor Hovland shared his thoughts on why he did not win a major championship titleLast month, Hovland appeared on the Life On Tour podcast, where he was quite open about a lot of different topics. One of them was his not winning a major championship till now.While talking with George Harper Jr., Viktor Hovland admitted that a lot of times, playing the game under pressure makes him lose control.&quot;It was one of those things that you're in a Sunday, final group with Rory 150th open at San Andreas, like, can argue it doesn't get much bigger than that, and it's hard to lean on your putter that much, and I think in Situations like that.&quot;&quot;I just did not have complete ownership of my game, like I didn't know that. Okay, I'm gonna start the ball here and it's gonna curve there.&quot;Hovland has had a lot of near misses till now. The worst kind of near miss was back in 2023 when Hovland missed the PGA Championship title to Brooks Koepka. The 7x PGA Tour pro recorded a T2 in that major.