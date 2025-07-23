Viktor Hovland gets new wild title in the Norwegian mountains after The Open

Viktor Hovland had a busy last week as the Norwegian golfer competed at the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Following a disappointing ending in his quest for the Claret Jug, the professional golfer was recently spotted hiking in the mountains.

With the ending of the $17,000,000 golf tournament at Portrush, the major season of this year is finally complete. Hovland, who has competed in the 15 PGA Tour events this year, happens to be one of those professionals who are spending some temporary time away from the spot.

On Wednesday, July 23, Viktor Hovland reshared an Instagram story picture of himself standing right behind a Reindeer. The picture was originally shared by his friend Joakim Mikkels' on Instagram story, who gave Hovland a wild new title:

"The Reindeer Whisperer."

Take a look at the story shared by Viktor Hovland:

Screenshot from Hovland's Instagram story / IG: @viktor_hovland

Hovland was on a hike through the Norwegian mountains this week. According to his Instagram stories this week, the former World No. 3 golfer, along with Joakim and Daniel Storleer, was staying at the Gjendesheim Turisthytte lodge at the heart of the Norwegian mountains.

Viktor Hovland and his friends also uploaded a funny snap, referring to the famous "Hobbit" franchise. Storleer shared a photo of the golfer and Joakim, captioning it with the famous dialogue from fictional character Legolas. It was also a reference to Hovland's short built. He wrote:

"We're taking the hobbits to Isengard 🌋"

Screenshot from Hovland's Instagram story / IG: @viktor_hovland

Although Hovland did not give away many details himself, the golfer appeared to be trekking through areas like Gjendesheim, Knutshoe and Kyrkja. It's worth noting that this is not the first time Hovland has been out on a trekking trip.

When Viktor Hovland shared his love for mountains

Hovland grew up in Oslo, Norway, among the breathtaking mountainous landscape. The golfer has often been open regarding his love for mountains and travelling there, which ties him to his Norwegian roots.

Viktor Hovland appeared in an interview with Golf.com in June 2023 and discussed his friends and habits. The PGA Tour pro said:

"It's more like I'm just home visiting. Yeah. And when I'm home and I see my friends, that's great. But in a regular week they're off somewhere else and they got their own stuff they got to deal with... I, I really enjoy living in the United States"

However, Hovland also admitted his love for the mountains in Norway and the classic Norwegian cuisine. He added:

"But just going home for, and see the mountains, summers are great. Seeing the people, you know, just having fresh Norwegian loaf of bread, you know, the little things like that is kind of what makes it nostalgic."

Meanwhile, Hovland will not be teeing off at the next PGA Tour event, the 3M Open, which will commence at TPC Twin Cities on July 24. His only appearance at this event was back in 2019, when he ended with a total 15-under par.

