“I’ve been trying to figure the driver out” – World No.1 Nelly Korda switches back to her old driver for 2023 AIG Women's Open

Nelly Korda is currently at Walton Heath Old Course in Surrey for the 2023 AIG Women's Open. The current World No. 1 female golfer shared that she has switched back to her old driver for the final major of the season.

Speaking in the pre-tournament press conference, Korda revealed that her equipment partner, TaylorMade, had been helping her to figure out the right driver for her. As quoted by Golf Week, she said:

"When I first started testing with TaylorMade, they reassured me that they want me to play what I will play best with, so I've been trying to, kind of, figure the driver out, and at the end of the day, they want me to perform my best, and they have been an amazing partner."

Furthermore, Nelly Korda added that she appreciates the support from the company. However, the American believes that she would play with the best and hope for exciting things to happen.

"They have supported me through the entire process, but right now I'm just going to play with what I played best with and hopefully, you know, they have some exciting things in the work and I’m really excited for the future," she said.

After disappointing first two rounds at the Evian Championship 2023, Korda decided to change back to her old driver, which certainly, showed results. She carded a score of 64 in the third round. So, it is quite natural that she decided to switch back to the old driver for the upcoming 2023 AIG Women's Open.

"It's a completely different style of golf" - Nelly Korda explains the highlighting points of playing golf in the US and UK

Speaking with the media, Nelly Korda also highlighted the difference between playing golf in both the US and the UK.

When asked about the description of playing golf as an American in UK conditions, Nelly Korda highlighted that playing golf in English conditions requires a lot of creativity. She said:

"I would say it's a completely different style of golf. I would say depending on the weather and style of golf course, you have to have a lot of creativity out here. You have to hit shots you normally wouldn't on other golf courses. "

Nelly Korda at the 2023 AIG Women's Open (via Getty Images)

Futhermore, she differentiated the golf techniques that must be used at US and UK golf courses.

"Typically with golf courses in the US... You have to hit it high into the greens, and here you actually can chase it up. Here (in the UK) you have to hit low bullets out here so the wind doesn't affect it," Korda said.

Interestingly, Nelly Korda is entering the 2023 AIG Women's Open with a subtle experience playing in English conditions. Last month in July, she won a LET-sanctioned event, the Aramco Team Series, London.