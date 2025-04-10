In pics: Charley Hull rocks white skirt and a blue top as she reminisces her 'wholesome' week

Charley Hull is one of the most popular figures in the golf community. The English golfer has been a part of the professional golf circuit since 2013. Hull has achieved successful results in both the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour.

Ad

Following her success and social media presence, Hull has amassed a pretty big fanbase over the years, especially on Instagram. The LPGA Tour pro currently has around 739k followers on that social media platform. Hull recently shared a series of photos on April 10, Thursday. In the photo, she was sporting a blue Malbon Golf top along with a white skirt at a golf course. She wrote in the caption:

"What a wholesome week so far! ⛳️ ❤️ ☀️"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Hull was training, practicing her swings in between the LPGA tournaments. In one video, the professional golfer was seen spending time with her nephew as he was practising golf. Charley Hull also shared a photo where she was spending time with her dog.

Hull often shares updates on personal life, professional victories, and gym sessions. Most importantly, she uses Instagram to keep her fanbase up-to-date almost daily through stories or posts. Recently, she announced a collaboration with Passes to get her own Passes page, where she will share more content with fans. Charley Hull posted on Instagram:

Ad

"This is for my real fans.. No scammers, no BS, just us ✌️Check out my @passes to chat with me and get all the behind the scenes golf content, workouts, exclusive merch, and more! See you there 😎💪 link in my bio"

Ad

Charley Hull is still looking for a win in 2025. She has played in three LPGA Tour events, making the cut in all of them. Hull's best performance this year has come at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she recorded a T4 finish.

Charley Hull talks about her 'main goal'

Being a member of the LET, Hull participated in this year's PIF Ladies International at Riyadh Golf Club. At the end of the par-72 tournament, the English pro finished at T8, scoring 9 under par.

Ad

While talking about her goals and fitness in the post-match conference, Charley Hull said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"My main goal actually isn’t on the golf course. I want to try and get my 5k run time down to 20 minutes by the end of the year. It’s around 26 minutes at the moment."

"I don’t train in golf. I have zero interest in training in golf. I don’t want to just be a golfer. I want to be an athlete. I train because it’s good for my mental health and it’s good for me. I just enjoy it as a hobby."

Hull often combines weight training along with cardio in her fitness regime. Rather than golf-specific training, the LPGA Tour pro's routine focuses on overall fitness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More