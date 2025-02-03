"Insane argument", "logical fallacy": Fans divided over Brandel Chamblee's dig at Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson appeared for an interview with Joe Pompliano recently where he talked about why he believed LIV Golf would be successful. Golf commentator Brandel Chamblee replied to those claims, speaking out against his opinion.

Phil Mickelson had compared fan experiences in a PGA Tour event and LIV Golf when telling Pompliano his "number one reason" why the latter would be successful. He claimed that fans would have a hard time silencing young kids at a PGA Tour while due to music playing at LIV Golf events, golfers don't get disturbed by slight noises coming from the audience.

Spectators at a golf event need to walk a lot to catch all the action since the course is spread across acres. LIV Golf features Fan Zones and Kid Zones, where according to Mickelson, fans could go and relax for a bit. He further added that since screens are set up there, they can still keep a tab on the game.

Phil Mickelson claimed that due to these reasons, fans will get a better experience at a LIV Golf event than a PGA Tour event. He believed that a better "feeling" and fan experience would be why the former would be successful.

However, golf commentator Brandel Chamblee has criticized his statement. On Sunday, he reshared a post from Golf.com on X saying:

"So Phil says kids get a better experience at events funded by a murderous regime than at events funded by a philanthropic organization… got it."

Several fans came in support of Chamblee as they commented on his post with their own views about the matter.

"I love Phil but truly an insane argument to make here," one fan said.

"He’s just so far far off. What happened to Phil?Used to seem like a grounded guy with a happy go lucky kind of attitude, at least what we fans saw. He seems 180° from that on what little I see now. Of course big money &/or debt can change ppl." one fan commented.

"PGA has most of what he says as well, except the ridiculous blaring music. And the basis for his answer, being fear from parents, is ridiculous. He loves to be the smartest guy in the room with his insights." one fan said.

However, some fans also spoke in support of Phil Mickelson claiming that experience had no relation whatsoever with funding with some even saying that LIV Golf indeed did provide a better experience.

"Brandel, c'mon, I'm in your corner at least 95% of the time, but your post is a logical fallacy. The quality of an "experience" is not necessarily dependent on the source of the funding." another added.

"If you gave a kid two slices of pizza and asked which they liked better, they won’t factor in the history of the chef, Brandel" one fan wrote.

"I mean he ain't wrong, I've taken my son to 2 tour events and 1 LIV event. He had a much better time at LIV and I also had a great time at LIV while at the Tour events I was stressed out the whole time." another expressed.

When did Phil Mickelson join LIV Golf?

Phil Mickelson (Source: Imagn)

Phil Mickelson joined LIV Golf in its debut season in 2022 and has been one of the biggest advocates for the league. 'Lefty' had reportedly received $200M as his signing amount which was one of the priciest back then. He is also the captain of HyFlyers GC.

Here's his 2025 LIV Golf schedule:

Feb 6-8: SAUDI ARABIA

Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

Feb 14-16: AUSTRALIA

The Grange Golf Club, Grange, Australia

Mar 7-9: HONG KONG

Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong

Mar 14-16: SINGAPORE

Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

April 4-6: MIAMI

Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida

April 25-27: MEXICO CITY

Club Golf de Chapultepec, Mexico

May 2-4: KOREA

Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, Incheon, South Korea

Jun 6-8: WASHINGTON, D.C.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville Virginia

Jun 27-29: DALLAS

Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas, Texas

Jul 11-13: SPAIN

Real Club Valderrama, Spain

Jul 25-27: ENGLAND

JCB Golf & Country Club, Uttoxeter, England

Aug 8-10: CHICAGO

Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Illinois

Aug 15-17: INDIANAPOLIS

The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indiana

Aug 22-24: MICHIGAN

Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, Plymouth, Michigan

