Is Rory McIlroy playing in the 2025 Mexico Open?

27-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy will not be playing at this year's Mexico Open. The 2025 Mexico Open is set to kick off at VidantaWorld from February 20 - 23. It is the eighth event on the PGA Tour schedule, following the Genesis Invitational, which wrapped up on Sunday (Feb. 16).
This year, the Mexico Open will feature several stars, including Brian Campbell, Mason Andersen, Joel Dahmen, Nicolas Hojgaard and defending champion Jake Knapp.
While the reason for the Northern Irishman's absence from the Mexico Open remains unclear, McIlroy had mentioned last year that he plans to compete in fewer events in 2025. He told the media (via Bunkered):
“It’s been a long season, and I’m going to just have to think about trying to build in a few extra breaks here and there next year and going forward because I felt like I hit a bit of a wall sort of post-US Open, and I still feel a little bit of that hangover.”
“I’m usually sort of like a 22 sort of person, but that was when I was sort of in my 20s and didn’t have the responsibilities that I do now. I’m going to try to cut it back to like 18 or 20 a year going forward, I think,” McIlroy added.
McIlroy played in the Dubai Desert Classic in January and finished T4, unable to defend his title. He then headed to The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished in first position, securing his 27th PGA Tour victory. Following that, he played at the Genesis Invitational with a T17 finish. He has also competed in two TGL matches at The So-Fi Center in Florida.
In addition to Rory McIlroy, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas will also be absent from the 2025 Mexico Open.
Players who will be present at the Mexico Open this year will be competing for a total prize purse of $7 million. The winner of the event will go home with $1.26 million and 500 FedExCup points. Last year's Mexico Open champion, Jake Knapp, won $1.45 million, while the runner-up Sami Valimaki won $882,900.
A look at the 2025 Mexico Open field
Here’s a list of the players who will be present at the Mexico Open at the VidantaWorld Course in Vallarta, Mexico:
- 1. Anders Albertson
- 2. Mason Andersen
- 3. Aaron Baddeley
- 4. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- 5. Akshay Bhatia
- 6. Fred Biondi
- 7. Jacob Bridgeman
- 8. Blades Brown
- 9. Hayden Buckley
- 10. Brian Campbell
- 11. Rafael Campos
- 12. Frankie Capan III
- 13. Ricky Castillo
- 14. Will Chandler
- 15. Trevor Cone
- 16. Vince Covello
- 17. Quade Cummins
- 18. Joel Dahmen
- 19. Santiago de la Fuente
- 20. Cristobal Del Solar
- 21. Taylor Dickson
- 22. Jesse Droemer
- 23. Patrick Fishburn
- 24. Steven Fisk
- 25. Erich Fortlage
- 26. Ryan Fox
- 27. Ryan Gerard
- 28. Luke Gifford
- 29. Gerardo Gomez
- 30. Noah Goodwin
- 31. Will Gordon
- 32. Chris Gotterup
- 33. Ben Griffin
- 34. Lanto Griffin
- 35. Emiliano Grillo
- 36. Harry Hall
- 37. Nick Hardy
- 38. Padraig Harrington
- 39. Justin Hastings
- 40. Harry Higgs
- 41. Joe Highsmith
- 42. Ryo Hisatsune
- 43. Rico Hoey
- 44. Charley Hoffman
- 45. Nicolai Højgaard
- 46. Rasmus Højgaard
- 47. Rikuya Hoshino
- 48. Beau Hossler
- 49. José Cristóbal Islas
- 50. Stephan Jaeger
- 51. Takumi Kanaya
- 52. Chan Kim
- 53. Michael Kim
- 54. Kurt Kitayama
- 55. Patton Kizzire
- 56. Jake Knapp
- 57. Philip Knowles
- 58. Ben Kohles
- 59. Nate Lashley
- 60. Thriston Lawrence
- 61. K.H. Lee
- 62. Riley Lewis
- 63. David Lipsky
- 64. Luke List
- 65. Justin Lower
- 66. Peter Malnati
- 67. Matteo Manassero
- 68. Ben Martin
- 69. Matt McCarty
- 70. Tyler McCumber
- 71. Max McGreevy
- 72. Mac Meissner
- 73. Leandro Mihaich
- 74. Francesco Molinari
- 75. Taylor Montgomery
- 76. Taylor Moore
- 77. William Mouw
- 78. Trey Mullinax
- 79. Niklas Nørgaard
- 80. Henrik Norlander
- 81. Vincent Norrman
- 82. Thorbjørn Olesen
- 83. Kaito Onishi
- 84. Alvaro Ortiz
- 85. John Pak
- 86. Ryan Palmer
- 87. C.T. Pan
- 88. Jeremy Paul
- 89. Victor Perez
- 90. Paul Peterson
- 91. Chandler Phillips
- 92. Scott Piercy
- 93. Aldrich Potgieter
- 94. Andrew Putnam
- 95. Aaron Rai
- 96. Chad Ramey
- 97. Matthew Riedel
- 98. Davis Riley
- 99. Patrick Rodgers
- 100. Thomas Rosenmueller
- 101. Kevin Roy
- 102. Antoine Rozner
- 103. Sam Ryder
- 104. Jose Antonio Safa
- 105. Isaiah Salinda
- 106. Matti Schmid
- 107. Greyson Sigg
- 108. Ben Silverman
- 109. David Skinns
- 110. Alex Smalley
- 111. Hayden Springer
- 112. Sam Stevens
- 113. Jackson Suber
- 114. Adam Svensson
- 115. Jesper Svensson
- 116. Michael Thorbjornsen
- 117. Braden Thornberry
- 118. Alejandro Tosti
- 119. Sami Valimaki
- 120. Erik van Rooyen
- 121. Kevin Velo
- 122. Kris Ventura
- 123. Karl Vilips
- 124. Danny Walker
- 125. Matt Wallace
- 126. Paul Waring
- 127. Matthew Watkins
- 128. Vince Whaley
- 129. Tim Widing
- 130. Norman Xiong
- 131. Carson Young
- 132. Kevin Yu