Is Rory McIlroy playing in the 2025 Mexico Open?

27-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy will not be playing at this year's Mexico Open. The 2025 Mexico Open is set to kick off at VidantaWorld from February 20 - 23. It is the eighth event on the PGA Tour schedule, following the Genesis Invitational, which wrapped up on Sunday (Feb. 16).

This year, the Mexico Open will feature several stars, including Brian Campbell, Mason Andersen, Joel Dahmen, Nicolas Hojgaard and defending champion Jake Knapp.

While the reason for the Northern Irishman's absence from the Mexico Open remains unclear, McIlroy had mentioned last year that he plans to compete in fewer events in 2025. He told the media (via Bunkered):

“It’s been a long season, and I’m going to just have to think about trying to build in a few extra breaks here and there next year and going forward because I felt like I hit a bit of a wall sort of post-US Open, and I still feel a little bit of that hangover.”

“I’m usually sort of like a 22 sort of person, but that was when I was sort of in my 20s and didn’t have the responsibilities that I do now. I’m going to try to cut it back to like 18 or 20 a year going forward, I think,” McIlroy added.

McIlroy played in the Dubai Desert Classic in January and finished T4, unable to defend his title. He then headed to The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished in first position, securing his 27th PGA Tour victory. Following that, he played at the Genesis Invitational with a T17 finish. He has also competed in two TGL matches at The So-Fi Center in Florida.

In addition to Rory McIlroy, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas will also be absent from the 2025 Mexico Open.

Players who will be present at the Mexico Open this year will be competing for a total prize purse of $7 million. The winner of the event will go home with $1.26 million and 500 FedExCup points. Last year's Mexico Open champion, Jake Knapp, won $1.45 million, while the runner-up Sami Valimaki won $882,900.

A look at the 2025 Mexico Open field

Here’s a list of the players who will be present at the Mexico Open at the VidantaWorld Course in Vallarta, Mexico:

1. Anders Albertson

2. Mason Andersen

3. Aaron Baddeley

4. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

5. Akshay Bhatia

6. Fred Biondi

7. Jacob Bridgeman

8. Blades Brown

9. Hayden Buckley

10. Brian Campbell

11. Rafael Campos

12. Frankie Capan III

13. Ricky Castillo

14. Will Chandler

15. Trevor Cone

16. Vince Covello

17. Quade Cummins

18. Joel Dahmen

19. Santiago de la Fuente

20. Cristobal Del Solar

21. Taylor Dickson

22. Jesse Droemer

23. Patrick Fishburn

24. Steven Fisk

25. Erich Fortlage

26. Ryan Fox

27. Ryan Gerard

28. Luke Gifford

29. Gerardo Gomez

30. Noah Goodwin

31. Will Gordon

32. Chris Gotterup

33. Ben Griffin

34. Lanto Griffin

35. Emiliano Grillo

36. Harry Hall

37. Nick Hardy

38. Padraig Harrington

39. Justin Hastings

40. Harry Higgs

41. Joe Highsmith

42. Ryo Hisatsune

43. Rico Hoey

44. Charley Hoffman

45. Nicolai Højgaard

46. Rasmus Højgaard

47. Rikuya Hoshino

48. Beau Hossler

49. José Cristóbal Islas

50. Stephan Jaeger

51. Takumi Kanaya

52. Chan Kim

53. Michael Kim

54. Kurt Kitayama

55. Patton Kizzire

56. Jake Knapp

57. Philip Knowles

58. Ben Kohles

59. Nate Lashley

60. Thriston Lawrence

61. K.H. Lee

62. Riley Lewis

63. David Lipsky

64. Luke List

65. Justin Lower

66. Peter Malnati

67. Matteo Manassero

68. Ben Martin

69. Matt McCarty

70. Tyler McCumber

71. Max McGreevy

72. Mac Meissner

73. Leandro Mihaich

74. Francesco Molinari

75. Taylor Montgomery

76. Taylor Moore

77. William Mouw

78. Trey Mullinax

79. Niklas Nørgaard

80. Henrik Norlander

81. Vincent Norrman

82. Thorbjørn Olesen

83. Kaito Onishi

84. Alvaro Ortiz

85. John Pak

86. Ryan Palmer

87. C.T. Pan

88. Jeremy Paul

89. Victor Perez

90. Paul Peterson

91. Chandler Phillips

92. Scott Piercy

93. Aldrich Potgieter

94. Andrew Putnam

95. Aaron Rai

96. Chad Ramey

97. Matthew Riedel

98. Davis Riley

99. Patrick Rodgers

100. Thomas Rosenmueller

101. Kevin Roy

102. Antoine Rozner

103. Sam Ryder

104. Jose Antonio Safa

105. Isaiah Salinda

106. Matti Schmid

107. Greyson Sigg

108. Ben Silverman

109. David Skinns

110. Alex Smalley

111. Hayden Springer

112. Sam Stevens

113. Jackson Suber

114. Adam Svensson

115. Jesper Svensson

116. Michael Thorbjornsen

117. Braden Thornberry

118. Alejandro Tosti

119. Sami Valimaki

120. Erik van Rooyen

121. Kevin Velo

122. Kris Ventura

123. Karl Vilips

124. Danny Walker

125. Matt Wallace

126. Paul Waring

127. Matthew Watkins

128. Vince Whaley

129. Tim Widing

130. Norman Xiong

131. Carson Young

132. Kevin Yu

