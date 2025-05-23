"It was a challenging day": Scottie Scheffler admits Round 1 struggles at Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler is competing in the ongoing Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club. Following the conclusion of his first round, he admitted that it was a difficult day for him.

Last year, Scheffler claimed victory in the Players Championship, the Masters tournament, the RBC Heritage, and several other tournaments. He has a total of 15 PGA Tour wins and four titles on the European Tour. Furthermore, he has three major championship titles– two in the Masters and one in the PGA Championship.

Following his success at Quail Hollow Club, the New Jersey-born golfer struggled in his first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished with a score of two-under and is five strokes behind the lead. In his post-round interview, he admitted that his ball missed the fairway too many times. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah. I mean, it was a challenging day. I didn't hit the ball in the fairway a lot. Around this golf course, you have to be in the fairway. I did a good job of posting a score, and hopefully, I get out tomorrow in some softer conditions and take advantage of that."

“Yeah, the fairways are narrow, especially when they get really firm out here, so you're not going to be hitting as many fairways out here as you would a normal course,” he added.

Scottie Scheffler further stated that he feels good about his swing and is confident that he’ll hit the fairways tomorrow. He also commended the golf course, saying that it’s in great shape, and the greens are good and “really firm.”

Notably, John Pak is currently in the lead at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished with seven-under 63 and is three strokes ahead of Matt Wallace, Ben Griffin, and seven other golfers at T2.

Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, round 1

On day one, Scottie Scheffler opened his round at the Colonial Country Club with an incredible eagle on the first hole. He shot a birdie on the second and his first bogey of the day on the third. On the back nine, he maintained even par almost all through, save for a birdie on the 11th and a bogey on the 16th.

Here’s a look at Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from his first round at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 5) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

