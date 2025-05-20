"It continues to hurt him" – Analyst flags Bryson DeChambeau's 'shocking' flaw despite dominant driving

Bryson DeChambeau came close to clinching the 2025 PGA Championship, but fell short and placed T2. Following the tournament’s conclusion, golf analyst Rex Hoggard discussed DeChambeau's performance, saying the star golfer’s iron play needs improvement.

In 2021, DeChambeau won the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational while clinching the U.S. Open title after shooting six-under 274 last year. He claimed the 2025 LIV Golf Korea individual title with a 19-under 197 this year.

During an episode of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav, Hoggard commended Bryson DeChambeau’s ball speed. He commented on the ace golfer's confidence, saying it “makes him a weapon anywhere.” However, he also criticized the two-time major champ, saying that his poor iron play was to blame for his performance at the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship. He said (via YouTube, 32:21):

“All of that being said, the same thing that set him back at the Masters set him back at Quail Hollow in the PGA Championship: his iron play is poor, at best.”

Hoggard’s co-host, Ryan Lavner, also echoed his thoughts, saying that Bryson DeChambeau may need to switch up his equipment. He pointed out that the LIV Golf star’s confidence is often derived from his equipment.

Notably, as per Today’s Golfer, DeChambeau uses the Avoda Prototype irons (5-PW) with LA Golf Prototype shafts and the Ping Glide 4.0 wedges.

A look at Bryson DeChambeau’s performance in the 2025 PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

On Day 1 at Quail Hollow Club, Bryson DeChambeau made even par after shooting three birdies and three bogeys. He tightened up his game in the second round and went bogey-free on the back nine, with two bogeys on the front nine. He carded a 3-under 68 after shooting five birdies and two bogeys, making the cut into the third round.

On moving day, DeChambeau opened with a birdie on the first and two consecutive birdies on the seventh and eighth. He shot his first bogey of the day on the 16th and a double bogey on the 17th to card two-under 69.

Bryson DeChambeau’s final round ended at one-under 70 after four birdies and three bogeys across 18 holes. His total came to an impressive six-under 278, however, he was still five strokes short of Scottie Scheffler, who snagged the victory with 11-under 273.

DeChambeau tied for T2 with Davis Riley and Harris English.

