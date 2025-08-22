  • home icon
  "It's bigger than the game" - Brooks Koepka unveils heartfelt shoe design dedicated to his son's love of space

"It’s bigger than the game" - Brooks Koepka unveils heartfelt shoe design dedicated to his son’s love of space

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Aug 22, 2025
PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn
Brooks Koepka, his wife, Jena Sims, and their son, Crew - Image Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka collaborated with Nike to produce a special new shoe design. He announced the collaboration in a heartfelt post on Instagram, dedicating it to his two-year-old son, Crew.

In the video, the five-time major champion unboxed a new pair of the space-inspired Nike shoes. Gushing over the packaging, he admired the sneakers and revealed that they were designed with his deep family connection in mind.

The post’s caption read:

“Lacing up something special this week. For my son’s love of space, my brother ‘Space,’ and a nod to Virgil. It’s bigger than the game. It’s about steps that leave a mark @nike.”
also-read-trending Trending
Speaking about the collaboration, Brooks Koepka revealed that his son loves space so much that his whole room is “decked out in space.” He added that his brother’s nickname is “Space,” so the theme “really ties” into his whole family.

The West Palm Beach native called it a full-circle moment, noting that his son “means the world” to him. He expressed how meaningful it is to have shoes dedicated to Crew, calling it a “unique and special” experience.

Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, was not left out of the heartwarming family moment either. She commented on the post, writing that Crew has the best “dada" in the world. She also reacted to the collaboration by sharing the video on her Instagram story with the caption:

“I’m not crying, it’s the allergies 🥲🥲🥲🥲”
Still taken from Jena Sims&rsquo;s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Still taken from Jena Sims’s Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Koepka and Sims met at the 2015 Masters Tournament in Augusta National. They tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child, Crew, in July 2023.

Brooks Koepka commits to play in the upcoming 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Brooks Koepka has committed to be in the field for the DP World Tour’s 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The tournament is slated for October 2 - 5, and will be held at the iconic Old Course at St Andrews.

Koepka shared a post on Instagram announcing his intention to compete in the event. The post’s caption read,

“Brooks Koepka back to play in the 2025 #DunhillLinks. ‘I love St Andrews, it’s my favourite course’ says Brooks.”
Image taken from Brooks Koepka&rsquo;s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@bkoepka
Image taken from Brooks Koepka’s Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@bkoepka

Last year, Koepka competed in the prestigious tournament, which marked the only DP World Tour tournament he played in the season. He tied for 10th after scoring 17-under 271 across 72 holes and was bested by his fellow LIV Golf star Tyrrell Hatton, who won with 24-under.

Brooks Koepka has yet to add an Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title to his list of DP World Tour victories. However, he came close to winning the tournament in 2015, when he landed at T2, two strokes behind Thorbjørn Olesen, who claimed the victory.

