“It’s been great" - India's Aditi Ashok reflects on 2nd place finish in Saudi International

India's two-time Olympian professional golfer Aditi Ashok had an amazing run at the 2023 Aramco Saudi International. She finished second just behind Lydia Ko, a New Zealander golfer.

In the final round of the Public Investment Fund-sponsored tournament, Aditi maintained her stellar 2023 by shooting a round of 68 (-4) as well, which put her in sole possession of second position overall at 20 under par.

According to the LPGA's official site, Aditi said,

"It’s been great. I think 20-under-par on this golf course with the wind that we had on some of those days is a pretty good score."

After rounds of 64, 69, and 66 over the first three days, Lydia Ko entered the final day in second position, one stroke behind the leaders.

World No. 1 Lydia got off to a fantastic start with a birdie on the first hole. She then missed a stroke on the second, but she quickly added another birdie on the sixth.

Lydia needed just three more birdies on the back nine to secure the win with a final score of 21 under par.

The two-time Major champion did not take the lead for good until her birdie on hole 17, and she held on to win the Aramco Saudi Women's International at Royal Greens for a second time.

The Indian golfing pro started the round with a bogey, but quickly followed it up with three straight birdies on holes seven through nine, followed by two more on holes 15 and 16.

Aditi Ashok increased her lead at the top of the rankings in the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol by 480 points, giving her a total of 1,210 points from the first three races.

Manon De Roey of Belgium, Lexi Thompson, and Lilia Vu of the United States tied for third place with a score of 19-under par.

Lydia Ko, who will now travel to Thailand to play on the LPGA Tour, had a great start to the 2023 season.

Who is Aditi Ashok?

Aditi was born on March 29, 1998, in Bangalore, India. She received her education at Bangalore's Frank Anthony Public School, where she graduated in 2016. There were just three golf courses in Bangalore when she began playing at age 5. Her father took her to the driving range at the Karnataka Golf Association where she displayed interest.

She participated in the Asia Pacific Invitational competition when she was 12 years old. She won her first professional tour when she was 13 years old. In 2012, 2013, and 2014, she won the National Junior Championship three times in a row. Aditi Ashok simultaneously claimed junior and senior titles in 2014. She was the lone golfer from India to compete at the Asian Youth Games in 2013, the Youth Olympics in 2014, and the Asian Games.

Aditi Ashok became a pro on January 1, 2016, after winning the Ladies British Amateur Stroke Play Championship in 2015.

She was the youngest golfer to compete at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She came in at position 41. At the 2016 Olympics, her caddie was her father Ashok Gudlamani.

Aditi Ashok, who was rated 200th in the world, competed for India in the women's individual stroke play event at the 2020 Summer Olympics. With a score of 269 and 15 under par, she placed fourth, two strokes down from American Nelly Korda, who won the gold medal.

