Fans who are impatiently waiting for Tiger Woods to return to the golf course after injuries delayed his plans will be happy to know that he may play at the PNC Championship with his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods.

Tiger and Charlie closely resemble each other when they are playing golf. The former, a 15-time major champion, knows that mind games can actually be beneficial during tournaments, which is something he learnt courtesy of his father, Earl. So, when it came to preparing Charlie for a successful professional career, he decided to follow the same path.

On the topic of playing mind games on his son, Woods recently said:

"It's non-stop, non-stop."

Tiger Woods wants to ensure "no one can get in" Charlie's head

The American golfer recently withdrew his name from the Hero World Challenge due to a leg injury but decided to host the tournament nonetheless. During the first-round broadcast of the championship, Woods talked about Charlie.

According to him, he plays mind games on his son to ensure that the latter learns how to protect himself from manipulation on the golf course.

"I'm trying to get him—if I can get into his head, that means someone else can get into his head. It's going to get to a point where I can't get into his head, and then no one can get in there either."

Woods also talked about his own gamesmanship in the initial days of his career. He mentioned that his father taught him a lot about the game and went on to say:

"That's what my dad believed. You've got to be willing to take it."

Tiger Woods further talked about older generation players and their playstyles. He said:

"Zing [Azinger] can attest to this, he played in an era where certain players, and we’re not going to mention anybody by name, but certain players would do certain things with clubs and shoes and timing, trying to get in your head, the early walk. That was still prevalent when I came out here, and a lot of these guys don’t know about any of that stuff, but people did it."

Tiger Woods recently developed Plantar fasciitis

Undoubtedly one of the most amazing golfers in the world, Tiger Woods underwent a tragedy last year when he got into a horrible car accident. It forced him to stay away from golf for a while, but he returned to play at St. Andrews in July of this year before taking a break again.

Woods announced last month that he would participate in the Hero World Challenge but had to miss the event due to plantar fasciitis, a leg injury that causes inflammation in the heel.

Tiger Woods dropped a bomb on social media just before the championship, citing that he would not compete. Tiger Woods tweeted the following :

"In preparation and practice for this week's Hero World Challenge, I've developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk."

However, he was still positive about the upcoming tournament and said:

"After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship this month."

The PNC Championship, scheduled for December 15–18, has many surprises in store. Nelly Korda, Justin Thomas, Vijay Singh, and many other professional golfers will be there with their family members and friends.

Poll : 0 votes