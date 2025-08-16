"It's on them": Bryson DeChambeau hits back at PGA Tour over 'unfortunate' Ryder Cup prep block

Two-time major champion, Bryson DeChambeau, has aired his opinion over being snubbed in the preparations for the 2025 Ryder Cup. He has thrown the ball into the PGA Tour’s court, saying it’s up to them to decide if he gets to play at the Procore Championship or not.

Ad

DeChambeau joined LIV Golf in 2022 and received a suspension from the PGA Tour for jumping ship. His prospective Ryder Cup teammates will likely compete in the Procore Championship next month, in preparation for the tournament at Bethpage Black. However, the LIV Golf player is still suspended from the tour and is not eligible to play.

After his opening round at LIV Golf Indianapolis, Bryson DeChambeau spoke on being barred from competing in the tournament.

Ad

Trending

“That’s up to the Tour and their decision to make. It’s on them if they don’t let us become together as a team and play.. Yeah, it's a scenario that's unfortunate, and I wish it was different, but LIV's willing to let me play," he said.

While DeChambeau hopes for different circumstances, he's not in a position to change much. However, he still intends to play in future Ryder Cup team gatherings if permitted.

Ad

Should Bryson DeChambeau receive a sponsor’s exemption, he could play in the Procore Championship ahead of the Ryder Cup. However, it seems unlikely to happen, as a tour spokesman recently told Sports Illustrated that he is “not eligible” for PGA Tour competitions due to his association with the breakaway league.

Last month, US Ryder Cup Captain, Keegan Bradley, confirmed that DeChambeau would be on the team this year. He noted that the LIV Golf star would bring some much-needed energy and passion to the team, and tagged him as “a very important piece” to clinching the 2025 Ryder Cup title.

Ad

As one of the top-performing American golfers this season, DeChambeau is likely to earn an automatic spot in the US Ryder Cup team. He is currently ranked at No. 5 in the standings.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in LIV Golf Indianapolis, Round 1?

Nine-time PGA Tour winner DeChambeau - Image Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau kicked off his first round at LIV Golf Indianapolis with a shaky run on the front nine. He fired one bogey on the par-3 second hole and one birdie on the third.

Ad

He made an even par on his next seven holes before shooting his second birdie on the par-3 11th hole. He fired a total of five birdies across 18 holes and carded 4-under 67 in the round.

Bryson DeChambeau is tied for 12th place going into his second round. He is tied with Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, and nine other golfers.

At the top of the leaderboard, Torque GC’s Sebastian Munoz has taken an early lead with 12-under across his first 18 holes. Dustin Johnson is in a solo second place with 9-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More