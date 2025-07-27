"It's been working so far," - Bubba Watson reveals minor putter tweak that paid off at LIV Golf UK

Two-time major champion Bubba Watson is competing in the ongoing LIV Golf tournament at the JCB Golf and Country Club and is in contention for the title. After his second round, he revealed that he made a minor putter tweak, which seems to be the reason for his improved play.

Watson was asked to share what changing his putter did to his stroke, and he said he was aiming for a putter that allowed him to roll the ball further. As such, he opted for a heavier mallet, which has given him the desired results. He said (via ASAP Sports),

“We've always joked, Ted Scott, when he was with me for 15 years, we always joked [that] if I could hit it about six inches further, I'd win more tournaments. That's what we tried to do. We tried to get a heavier hammer, as we call it, so the ball rolls a little bit further. It's easier to get the distance. It's been working so far.”

Before making the change, the 12-time PGA Tour winner spoke to his fellow LIV Golf player Peter Uihlein, who advised him on what training aids to use to improve his putts. He then conferred with Ping engineers, who suggested that he get a Tyne putter, also known as a mallet.

Still speaking on his improved performance on the course, Bubba Watson said that he is now able to push more balls into the hole without changing his stroke. He admitted that while this new development has been exciting for him, he has managed to stay calm on the course. He is also “working on the mental side” of the game as he aims to see an improvement all around.

Notably, Watson is in a solo second place on the 2025 LIV Golf UK provisional leaderboard. Torque GC’s Joaquin Niemann is in the lead, six strokes ahead of the former.

How did Bubba Watson perform in his second round at LIV Golf UK?

Bubba Watson kicked off his second round at JCB Golf and Country Club with two consecutive birdies on the second and third holes. He added two more birdies and shot one bogey across all 18 holes to card 3-under 68 in the round.

The 46-year-old golfer now has a total of 8-under going into the final round. Looking at the huge margin between him and Joqauin Niemann, who is firmly in the lead with 14-under, Bubba Watson said,

“It’s his [Joaquin Niemann’s] tournament to win as of right now. If he goes out and plays half of what he's doing today, he wins it.”

Nevertheless, Bubba Watson doesn’t intend to change the way he has been playing the course the past two days. He said he will try to have the best finish possible and will challenge Niemman if given the opportunity.

