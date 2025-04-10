Jack Nicklaus snubs Phil Mickelson as he makes bold prediction on future senior tour star

Phil Mickelson recently got snubbed by Jack Nicklaus, who's widely considered one of the golfing greats, for the future PGA Tour Champions star pick. Nicknamed The Golden Bear, Nicklaus shared a bold prediction after the Honorary Starters ceremony at the 2025 Masters.
Nicklaus has been a part of this Masters Tournament tradition since 2010. The six-time Masters Champion recently had the privilege of taking the ceremonial first shots. He was joined on the course by Gary Player and Tom Watson. After the ceremony, Jack Nicklaus shared his pick between Lefty and Tiger Woods as the future PGA Tour Champions star. He said (according to Golf Monthly):
"Well, you know, I don't know what level Phil is competing at. I guess he's still playing, He's playing the LIV Tour, is he? I don't know if he's playing or not... you never see that anymore.
"But Tiger is hurt. I think Tiger will get well and Tiger will be back and play. Tiger will be 50 next year. I believe he'll probably play the Senior Tour and I believe he'll probably dominate the Senior Tour."
Phil Mickelson joined Saudi Arabia's PIF-backed golf league back in 2022. He is the only LIV Golfer who has won three out of the four golf major championships. The PGA Tour Champions was previously the Senior PGA Tour (1980 to 2002) and the Champions Tour (2003 to 2015). This is a contest for professional senior male golfers aged 50 years and above.
Currently, Lefty is 54 years old. Phil Mickelson participated in the Senior Tour back in 2020, which marked his debut in this tournament. Till now, Lefty has scored four wins in this league.
Despite his performance and debut win, Nicklaus expressed confidence in Woods instead of Phil Mickelson. He explained:
"Tiger is too much of a competitor to not play. I don't believe he will not play. I believe he will play. I don't think Tiger will play for money. He doesn't need money."
"Tiger will play for competition. He loves competition, and he's very good at it, obviously. Tiger has had his issues, and he's overcome most all of them each time he's had them. I fully expect him to do that again."
The fifteen-time major champion will be eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions from next year as he turns 50 on his next birthday.
Phil Mickelson’s PGA Tour Champions records till now
Phil Mickelson started playing in the PGA Tour Champions back in 2020. He made a remarkable impact by winning his maiden event at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National 2020. Phil Mickelson ended the contest with 22-under-par.
After a total of three wins till his final run, he wrapped up his record by acing the 2021 Charles Schwab Cup. Lefty scored back-to-back birdies on each of the three final holes in his final PGA Tour Champions event.
Here's a detailed and in-depth look at Phil Mickelson’s performance at the PGA Tour Champions:
- Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National (Ozarks National Golf Course): WON, 191 (-22), 61-64-66
- Dominion Energy Charity Classic (The Country Club Of Virginia): WON, 199 (-17), 68-66-65
- Cologuard Classic (Omni Tucson National): T20, 215 (-4), 70-72-73
- Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS (Timuquana Country Club): WON, 201 (-15), 66-67-68
- Dominion Energy Charity Classic (The Country Club Of Virginia): T47, 216 (E), 71-74-71
- Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Phoenix Country Club): WON, 265 (-19), 65-67-68-65