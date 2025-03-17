Jason Day’s last minute replacement at Players 2025 made staggering $843,750 after finishing T6

Jason Day was all set to tee off at The Players Championship 2025, but was replaced by Danny Walker before the event started. Day's replacement for TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Verda came around 90 minutes before he was supposed to tee off.

Day had to withdraw from the prestigious golf tournament following his sudden illness. He was expected to perform at TPC Sawgrass after he tied for the eight place in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025. It was his second top-10 finish, since the one at The American Express in January. However, due to Day’s withdrawal, Walker replaced him.

Walker finished the event with a total score of 9-under 279, earning a massive paycheck of $843,800 from this event. His performance also earned him 250 points for the FedEx Cup Rankings. Walker had a bogeyless third round at TPC Sawgrass, finishing 6-under 66 with 6 birdies.

Jason Day’s replacement scored two birdies against one bogey while playing the front nine of his final round. After he started playing the back nine, Walker scored back-to-back two birdies at par-4 10th and the par-5 11th holes. Scoring another bogey, he finished his final round with a 2-under 70.

After playing the first round at The Players Championship, Danny Walker said (quoted by Newsweek):

"Yeah, it meant the world to me. Wanted to play in this event since I was a little kid, especially living here locally. Watched it a bunch of times the last few years, so yeah, I couldn't have been more excited."

"Like, honestly, I went and sat in my car for a few minutes afterwards and just kind of let it hit me a little bit, maybe let a tear out. But, no, it was all great. I was just excited."

Jason Day is a former champion at The Players Championship. He aced this tournament back in 2016, where he finished 15-under, winning over Kevin Chappell with a four-stroke margin. This year, he was supposed to tee off with Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark.

How has Jason Day performed in 2025 so far?

Jason Day turned professional back in 2006 when he started playing on the PGA Tour. His breakout season was back in 2015, when he won five PGA Tour Events and a golf major (the PGA Championship). The Australian professional stood at the number 1 spot in the OWGR even in 2016.

That year, Day won three PGA Tour events, including the Players Championship as well. This year, he has scored one top-10 and one top three finish on the PGA Tour. Here's a detailed look at how he has performed in the 2025 PGA Tour season so far:

The Sentry, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course): T40, 70-70-68-70, 278 (-14)

The American Express, Pete Dye Stadium Course: T3, 64-66-67-69, 266 (-22)

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines (South Course): T32, 74-69-70-76, 289 (+1)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links: T13, 70-69-68-69, 276 (-12)

The Genesis Invitational, Torrey Pines (South Course): T50, 76-72-74-72, 294 (+6)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T8 76-64-69-74, 283 (-5)

