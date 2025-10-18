  • home icon
  Jena Sims dons a black top & a cowboy hat as she gets ready for F1 action at the US GP

Jena Sims dons a black top & a cowboy hat as she gets ready for F1 action at the US GP

By Anusha M
Modified Oct 18, 2025 22:38 GMT
2024 Toronto International Film Festival - &quot;Nutcrackers&quot; Premiere - Source: Getty
Jena Sims at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival - "Nutcrackers" Premiere - Source: Getty

Jena Sims has reached Austin, Texas, to attend the Formula One United States Grand Prix scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 19. Sims headed to the Circuit of the Americas racing track, representing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Club for the event.

Model and social media influencer Jena Sims rocked a black outfit with a Formula One-themed jacket to the racing circuit. As the event is set to take place in Texas, Sims accessorized her outfit with a black cowboy hat and knee-high boots. She shared pictures of herself on her social media page on Saturday, October 18. While she posed for one of her Instagram stories on the way to the racing track, she shared a mirror selfie in the second picture. Sims captioned the story:

"On the way! @f1"
"@f1 @sportsillustrated"
Screenshots of Jena Sims&#039; Instagram stories - Source - @jenamsims on Instagram
Screenshots of Jena Sims' Instagram stories - Source - @jenamsims on Instagram

The Sprint of the United States Grand Prix concluded on Friday, October 18. Max Verstappen emerged victorious at the Austin Sprint after McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri retired in Lap 1 following a collision.

Jena Sims spent her time soaking in the Texas experience ahead of the main Formula One event. She started off her visit with an event hosted by the automotive brand, Mini. Sims then headed to shop for boots, ending the day with some dinner and drinks.

Jena Sims shares about her wholesome experience at a recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event

Jena Sims was joined by her husband, Brooks Koepka, and his mother, Denise, at a recent awareness event hosted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The American fashion magazine celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month on October 16, 2025. Sims shared a glimpse of her time at the event as she, along with her family, attended the Annual Pinktober campaign. She shared a series of pictures with her husband and mother-in-law and an emotional note in the caption:

"The first time I saw Brooks get vulnerable with me was on one of our first dates, ten years ago. He opened up about his mom’s fight against breast cancer while he was in college. I’ll never forget it. She fought the fight, and thank GOD she won, because I can’t imagine a world without her. The three of us had a blast supporting @si_swimsuit @hardrockholly #pinktober for @americancancersociety last night 💞 #hardrockheals"
Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka met in Augusta during the 2015 Masters tournament and dated for seven years before getting married in 2022. The couple has a two-year-old son, Crew. Sims also recently shared about her pregnancy loss after losing their child at 16 weeks. Despite the heartbreak, Sims spoke about her experience and maintained a positive state of mind as she looked back at the happy moments of her pregnancy.

Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

