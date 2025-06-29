Jena Sims flaunts 'oversized' blue hoodie in latest IG story: "Just how I like it"

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims showed off the latest addition to her hoodie collection with a post on Instagram stories. The fashion influencer often updates her followers with the happenings in her life on social media.

Sims posted a picture of herself wearing a light blue oversized hoodie by golf apparel and accessories brand, Full Wedge Golf. She posted a mirror selfie wearing the hoodie over a pair of dark-blue shorts and captioned it:

"Oversized and cozy.. just how I like it 💙," tagging the brand.

Screenshot of Jena Sims' story - Source- via @jenamsims on Instagram

Full Wedge Golf focuses on creating apparel for the game of golf moving beyond the traditional designs and patterns. The Canadian brand aims to make quality golf clothes and accessories.

Jena Sims was last seen at Oakmont cheering for her husband and golfer, Brooks Koepka at the 2025 U.S. Open, where he finished in a seven-way tie for 12th with a 6-over total score. While Koepka made a strong comeback after missing the cut at the first two Majors this year, Sims cheered him on at the event.

On her career front, Sims has had an eventful year. Not only did she make her second appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, she also won the Rookie of the Year for her work with the fashion magazine last year. The 36-year-old also walked the runway for the third straight year at the Miami Swim Week in May.

Jena Sims digs out a precious piece of her wardrobe and shares the story behind it

Recently, Jena Sims shared a picture of herself wearing a white T-shirt with a Nike logo on it, customized to say:

"Just Crew it"

Sims went on to share the story behind the fun-customized clothing and why she does not take it out often. Sharing a video of herself, she wrote:

"Nike had custom screen printing at the Masters party 2 years ago and I made this shirt and I never wear it because I just love it so much and don’t want it to fade 🥹🥲🎨.”

Image via Jena Sims' IG story

Sims married Koepka in June 2022 after dating for over five years. The couple have a son, Crew who will soon be two years old. The model and golfer met for the first time during the 2015 Masters tournament at Augusta National.

Sims is not only a model, but is also a philanthropist. She is the founder of the non-profit organization, Pageant of Hope, which focuses on empowering children facing serious challenges in life.

