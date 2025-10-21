Jena Sims jumps into a wholesome trend with her friend 

Jena Sims collaborated with a social media influencer for one of his latest videos, where she expressed her affection for her husband, Brooks Koepka. John Franklin is an influencer who does a series to rate athletes based on their appearance using his partner's and best friend's opinions. In the social media influencer's latest video, Franklin picked three LIV golfers to review with them. Sims rated Koepka's appearance, in addition to Franklin's girlfriend and best friend, who determine whether the athlete is attractive by voting the same in agreement. John Franklin picked Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, and Talor Gooch for his latest video in the series. While the social media influencer's partner and best friend voted that Koepka was 'hot', Sims jumped in to tip the scales towards the LIV golfer by sharing an affectionate response to Franklin's question. On Tuesday, October 21, Sims reposted his Instagram story with the wholesome video and a shoutout to Koepka's wife. In the video, Franklin said: &quot;More importantly, Brooks' wife Jena Sims also said he is hot and called him daddy shoutout to Jena, you rock for this.&quot; The video showed Sims' reply to Koepka's picture:&quot;That's Daddy right there 😍&quot;On Tuesday, October 21, Sims reposted John Franklin's Instagram story with the wholesome video and a shoutout to Koepka's wife. The story was captioned:&quot;Shoutout @jenamsims for jumping in on this one!!&quot; Screenshot of Jena Sims' Instagram Story - Source - @jenamsims on InstagramJohn Franklin is a social media influencer who has 195K followers on Instagram. He creates videos on a wide range of themes, including American football, baseball, as well as different reaction videos.Jena Sims was recently seen at the Formula One United States Grand Prix that took place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 19. Sims made the most of her weekend in the city as she drove around in a Mini Cooper visiting some of the iconic places in the city ahead of the Formula One event.Jena Sims turns into an &quot;F1 WAG&quot; at the United States Grand PrixJena Sims represented the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Club at the recent Formula One event. She was joined by several fellow SI Swimsuit magazine models at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend. Sims reflected on her time in Texas in her latest Instagram post as she shared a series of pictures with the caption:&quot;Cosplaying as an @f1 WAG 🏎️♥️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJena Sims also shared a frame with Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's car on the day of the race. Hamilton eventually finished fourth at the United States Grand Prix.The model and fashion influencer also upped her fashion game throughout the weekend for the event. While she rocked a black dress with a leather jacket and cowboy hat, and boots to match the Texas style on day one, she paired a red top and black skirt with an F1-themed jacket for the main event.