Jena Sims poses before $450M-worth F1 driver's car at the United States Grand Prix

Jena Sims shared the frame with popular Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton's car during her visit to the United States Grand Prix. The model and social media influencer reached Austin, Texas, to represent the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Club at the Formula One event.Sims headed to the Circuit of the Americas racing track to attend the United States Grand Prix that took place on Sunday, October 19. While she was at the event, Sims witnessed the race car of the $450 million-worth driver Lewis Hamilton (according to Celebrity Net Worth). Sims rocked a red crop top with a black leather mini skirt as she posed with the car. She also donned a black and red leather jacket to match the Formula One theme.Sims shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story on Sunday, October 19, and captioned it:&quot;@si_swimsuit takes ya to some pretty cool places&quot;Screenshot of Jena Sims' Instagram Story - Source - @jenamsims on InstagramLewis Hamilton, one of the Ferrari drivers, finished fourth at the United States Grand Prix, while Red Bull racer Max Verstappen clinched the victory. McLaren driver, Lando Norris, finished as the runner-up, and another Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, came in third.Jena Sims spent her weekend in Texas visiting other events besides the Formula One event. She attended the automotive company, Mini's, event on her first day in the city. She went on to shop for cowboy boots before heading out for dinner and drinks with her friends.Jena Sims gives a 'city circuit of Austin' in collaboration with Mini USAJena Sims took a tour of the city of Austin in a Mini Cooper ahead of the United States Grand Prix. In the video, Sims talks about her favorite moments and experiences in the city. The social media influencer also answers several questions as she drives around the city visiting some iconic spots. Sims is seen saying in the video:&quot;Hi, Sports Illustrated, it's Jena Sims. Come along with me on my City Circuit of Austin, let's go.&quot;Answering whether she has been to Austin, Sims shared:&quot;I have done girls' trips in Austin. I've been to a golf tournament here. I've been to other races here. We're at Desnudo coffee time to fuel up before we hit the town.&quot;&quot;Favorite thing about Austin is the bats that fly out underneath the bridge. I think it's so quirky, and it keeps Austin weird,&quot; she added.Following her lunch stop at Abba, Sims continued her drive:&quot;My go-to way to get around town is the JCW performance Mini Cooper and as a cherry on top. It matches my outfit. If my Mini could talk, it would probably say what a terrible singer I am, but great choice in music.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJena Sims also went for a round of shopping at Sabah before wrapping up the city tour in collaboration with Sports Illustrated and Mini.