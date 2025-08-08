Jena Sims reacts to $80M-worth singer performing with his band on the Today Show

Jena Sims has often shared with her fans about her favourite things. The model recently posted a couple of stories about how much she loves the Jonas Brothers. Sims expressed in her Instagram story how much she enjoyed the $80 million worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) Nick Jonas' singing performance on the Today Show. In her caption, the Sports Illustrated model expressed her love for the brothers.

For anyone who missed the latest Today Show, the Jonas Brothers were there to make a couple of announcements. They announced the release of their new album, the dates and locations of their upcoming tour, and a Summer Concert series they want to work on soon. It was also reported that their album would be titled "Five Albums. One Night".

Jena Sims mentioned the Jonas Brothers performing on her Instagram story, with a photo of her TV. In the caption, she expressed how it is a blessing for her to witness them perform. The caption on her story read,

"What a blessing! Old school JB on @todayshow"

Aside from that, Sims shared another Instagram story on how many fans and individuals were present at the Jonas Brothers' performance. In the same Instagram story, the model stated that she pales in comparison to them. The caption to that Instagram story stated,

"I'm no better than them"

Apart from that, Jena Sims recently received an appreciation post from Sports Illustrated for her vacation to Italy.

Sports Illustrated gives fans a rundown of Jena Sims' Italy trip

Jena Sims uploaded numerous Instagram stories and posts from her vacation in Italy. She traveled to several locations and spent a lot of time with her son, Crew, and her fitness trainer. Sims even visited a number of wineries, which was also highlighted in a recent Sports Illustrated post.

Along with some collages and pictures of Sims in Italy, the Swimsuit brand also wrote a great caption that read,

"@jenamsims just dropped the ultimate wine lovers guide to Italy’s dreamiest region - Tuscany, Italy. 🍇 Sips, views, and vineyard vibes included. Head to the link in our bio for the full guide! #SISwimTravel #TuscanyWithJena"

Sims left a nice remark under this post, claiming that she wishes to go back and spend more time in Italy. Her comment read:

"Take me back!! 😍"

Jena Sims has even done a recent photoshoot, which she has dropped on her Instagram.

