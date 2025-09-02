  • home icon
Jena Sims shares happiness on being able to ‘provide closure’ for all the ‘elder millennials’

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Sep 02, 2025 15:58 GMT
Jena Sims at The Masters - Preview Day 3 - Source: Getty

Jena Sims recently got a wave of emojis all over her Instagram comment section. Although it left her baffled for a bit, the American model finally figured it out.

This all started yesterday when fans dropped "🍁" under Sims' posts. A confused Sims shared a story yesterday where she openly sought help from fans to help her understand the meaning behind this. Today, Jena Sims shared the real cause hiding behind those 'leaf' emojis.

According to Sims, this was all about the 'September Giveaway' by DIFF Charitable Eyewear. In her story, Brooks Koepka's wife said:

"I figured it out. Oh my god, I had a hunch... I went on to DIFF because most of my leaf comments were under DIFF, but some of them were under the Sports Illustrated. DIFF did a giveaway and it said comment a leaf under their most recent post."
She also talked about her collaboration with DIFF eyewear.

"I collabed them in, so that technically is their most recent post, even though it's my post. So all these people are doing the Leafs because it's a part of the giveaway. They didn't tell me, so obviously they don't need to tell me, but oh my god."
Take a look at what Jena Sims shared on her Instagram story:

Screenshot from Sims' Instagram story / IG: @jenamsims

Following this clip, Sims shared another story where she admitted how relieved she was to decipher the real meaning of the leaf emoji. As indicated by the SI Swimsuit model, she was happy to finally explain everything to older millennials like her. Jena Sims wrote:

"So happy I can provide closure for us elder millennials 🍁🍁🍁🫶"
Screenshot from Sims' Instagram story / @jenamsims on IG

With years of experience in the modelling industry, Sims has developed a massive fanbase. Apart from sharing her photoshoots, swimweek highlights, and personal moments, Jena Sims has often used her social media presence for heartwarming causes. The Pageant of Hope founder has partnered with DIFF Charitable Eyewear on multiple occasions.

In April 2025, Sims shared a compilation post on her Instagram. It had pictures from her shoot and contained casual snaps where the model was seen donning accessories from different brands. There, Sims was spotted sporting eyewear from DIFF.

A look at Jena Sims' recent collaboration with DIFF Eyewear

On August 22, Sims shared a special announcement on her Instagram reels. The Sharknado 5 actress revealed that products from DIFF Charitable Eyewear would be available at 50% off due to Labor Day. In her video, Jena Sims also shared a wide range of products from DIFF.

"Never let them see you cry!! @diffeyewear is 50% off right now for Labor Day 😎😎😎😎 My favorites are linked in my bio 🩷🩷"

For every pair of eyeglasses sold, DIFF pledges to grant vision to people in need. DIFF Charitable Eyewear funds various methods like eye exams, medicines, necessary eyewear, and surgeries. They also claim to have donated over 1.5 million reading glasses worldwide.

