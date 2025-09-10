Jena Sims shows off $470 beige seashell bikini in latest IG story

Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims is an actress, influencer, model, and entrepreneur. In her latest Instagram post, she showed off a stylish seashell swimsuit set from the ready-to-wear brand, PatBo.

PatBo shared a picture of the LIV Golf star’s wife wearing a nude bikini top adorned with seashells. She completed the look with a matching seashell Lycra high-waisted lace bikini bottom. Altogether, the look costs $470.

In the picture, Jena Sims was captured smiling and posing on a scenic beach while wearing the bikini set. Her hair fell across her face down to her shoulders in long beachy waves.

Sims then reposted the image on her Instagram story.

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram Story _ Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

On September 1, Jena Sims shared a picture of herself on Instagram, and she could be seen wearing the same swimsuit. The picture was part of a 10-slide carousel she posted looking back at her photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

She wrote in the caption:

“Summer’s not over yet 😉”

Image taken from Sims’ Instagram Feed _ Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

The actress was photographed in Bermuda for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She spotted several swimsuit looks for the shoot, including a white seashell-themed two-piece, a brown one-piece, and a blue two-piece.

This year, Sims was featured in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. As a 2023 Swim Search co-winner, it marked her third time being featured in the magazine.

Jena Sims shares ‘fun fact’ about her son on Instagram

On September 9, Jena Sims shared a selfie where she was captured sitting in a car and smiling. In the caption, she revealed that it was her two-year-old son’s due date, however, he was born six weeks early.

“Fun fact, today was Crew’s due date. Can't imagine not having those six extra bonus weeks… Is that weird?”

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims got married to Brooks Koepka in 2022 and they welcomed Crew in July 2023. The little boy was born via C-section and Sims announced his birth with a heartwarming Instagram post that read:

“Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just two minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym on Thursday, July 27th at 5:50 p.m. Six weeks ahead of my due date, already showing who's boss.”

Jena Sims revealed that Crew was “earthside” by 8:31 p.m. that same day, and added that he came out “crying and breathing,” and everything went well. The model also thanked her husband for being supportive throughout the journey.

She wrote that the five-time major champion was already an “amazing father,” adding that he made her laugh when she needed to and did everything he could to help her heal after the surgery.

