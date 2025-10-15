Jena Sims styles $122 black sportswear for workout session

Jena Sims recently visited Pure Barre for a workout session. Beforehand, she shared a picture on Instagram showing off her outfit for the day.The actress and model donned a black $122 two-piece set from the brand Gold Hinge. The stylish set comprised double waisted leggings and a black double-layered bra top.Sims shared a picture of herself standing in front of a mirror at her house, ready to head out to her workout session. She wrote in the caption:“Seeing these layered sets all over! Love this one from @goldhinge 🤍🖤”Image via Sims’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsimsIn her next post, Jena Sims shared a picture of a Pure Barre building from the outside. She wrote in the caption:“Don’t sleep on it! 💪🏼🏋️‍♀️”Image via Sims’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsimsThe social media personality also partnered with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Katie Austin to record a weekly workout series for the swimwear brand. Sports Illustrated shared a picture of Sims and Austin dressed in different workout sets with the caption:“A NEW weekly workout series just dropped all led by your girl @katieaustin 👏🏼 Starting with 7-minute booty. Coming up in the following weeks, get ready for abs, arms, &amp; barre all partnered up with @jenamsims ✨”Image via Sims’ Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsimsIn one slide, Jena Sims and Katie Austin wore coordinating two-piece black sportswear while striking similar poses. In another, they were photographed wearing similar workout sets while smiling and holding resistance bands in front of a pool.Jena Sims shares heartbreaking pregnancy lossJena Sims revealed that she suffered a devastating pregnancy loss at 16 weeks. In a deeply personal Instagram post, the actress shared that she and her husband learned their baby’s heart had sadly stopped beating. She described the unfortunate experience as “a grief no parent is ever prepared for.”“We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day. Too often, these struggles happen in silence. There is still so much work and research needed to better understand and support women’s reproductive health,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSims also took a moment to acknowledge the medical professionals who often carry the emotional weight of delivering tragic news to families. She said she is “holding space” in her heart for the doctors and nurses involved in situations like hers.Sims and Koepka met in 2015 at Augusta National. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Turks and Caicos seven years later and welcomed their first child, Crew, in 2023. The couple often shared glimpses of parenthood on social media and Sims credits Crew with reshaping her life and perspective.Ahead of the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Sims and Koepka were seen walking down the green at the Old Course together. During the walk, the influencer reflected on how motherhood has changed her perspective on life. She said that raising Crew has helped her understand herself better and has helped her recognize her strengths and areas that could be worked on.