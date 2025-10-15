  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Jena Sims styles $122 black sportswear for workout session

Jena Sims styles $122 black sportswear for workout session

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:04 GMT
Jena Sims via Instagram/@jenamsims
Jena Sims via Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims recently visited Pure Barre for a workout session. Beforehand, she shared a picture on Instagram showing off her outfit for the day.

Ad

The actress and model donned a black $122 two-piece set from the brand Gold Hinge. The stylish set comprised double waisted leggings and a black double-layered bra top.

Sims shared a picture of herself standing in front of a mirror at her house, ready to head out to her workout session. She wrote in the caption:

“Seeing these layered sets all over! Love this one from @goldhinge 🤍🖤”
Image via Sims&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Image via Sims’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In her next post, Jena Sims shared a picture of a Pure Barre building from the outside. She wrote in the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Don’t sleep on it! 💪🏼🏋️‍♀️”
Image via Sims&rsquo; Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Image via Sims’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

The social media personality also partnered with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Katie Austin to record a weekly workout series for the swimwear brand. Sports Illustrated shared a picture of Sims and Austin dressed in different workout sets with the caption:

Ad
“A NEW weekly workout series just dropped all led by your girl @katieaustin 👏🏼 Starting with 7-minute booty. Coming up in the following weeks, get ready for abs, arms, & barre all partnered up with @jenamsims ✨”
Image via Sims&rsquo; Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Image via Sims’ Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

In one slide, Jena Sims and Katie Austin wore coordinating two-piece black sportswear while striking similar poses. In another, they were photographed wearing similar workout sets while smiling and holding resistance bands in front of a pool.

Ad

Jena Sims shares heartbreaking pregnancy loss

Jena Sims revealed that she suffered a devastating pregnancy loss at 16 weeks. In a deeply personal Instagram post, the actress shared that she and her husband learned their baby’s heart had sadly stopped beating. She described the unfortunate experience as “a grief no parent is ever prepared for.”

“We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day. Too often, these struggles happen in silence. There is still so much work and research needed to better understand and support women’s reproductive health,” she wrote.
Ad
Ad

Sims also took a moment to acknowledge the medical professionals who often carry the emotional weight of delivering tragic news to families. She said she is “holding space” in her heart for the doctors and nurses involved in situations like hers.

Sims and Koepka met in 2015 at Augusta National. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Turks and Caicos seven years later and welcomed their first child, Crew, in 2023. The couple often shared glimpses of parenthood on social media and Sims credits Crew with reshaping her life and perspective.

Ahead of the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Sims and Koepka were seen walking down the green at the Old Course together. During the walk, the influencer reflected on how motherhood has changed her perspective on life. She said that raising Crew has helped her understand herself better and has helped her recognize her strengths and areas that could be worked on.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications