Joaquin Niemann drops truthbomb on his Major aspirations after LIV Golf Adelaide triumph

LIV Golf Adelaide ended this week, and Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann emerged as the winner. Niemann, 26, scored 67-71-65 in the three rounds he played at the Grange Golf Club and beat Mexican golfers Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, who tied for second place.

After his victory at LIV Golf Adelaide, Niemann was part of a press conference. In this press conference, he was asked if he is ready to contend or win a Major championship given his form in the last 18 months.

Niemann seemed confident about the same as he said:

"I mean, obviously that's something that we all work for. It's something that I know I can do it, it's just a matter of that week being my week. I just need to be patient. It's something over the back of my mind, having a good finish in the Majors. Yeah, I'm ready for it."

Further in the press conference, Joaquin Niemann was asked if grabbing a spot at the U.S. Open was on his agenda.

Niemann answered:

"Yeah, definitely. Hopefully I can grab it before that. But yeah, that's great. They're making their point, and all the Majors are doing what they have to do, so it's good."

Niemann has begun his 2025 season on a high note. Last year, as well, Niemann had a very good season as he won LIV Golf Mayakoba. He then followed this victory with a win at LIV Golf Jeddah.

It's also worth noting that last year, Joaquin Niemann won the ISPS Handa Australian Open on the DP World Tour.

How much did Joaquin Niemann earn for winning LIV Golf Adelaide?

The 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide event had a purse of $20 million. Joaquin Niemann, who won this event, earned $4 million. Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, who tied for second place, were awarded $1,875,000 each. Here is a detailed look at the payout at LIV Golf Adelaide:

1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000

T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000

4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000

5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000

6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000

T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500

T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500

T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500

T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500

T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500

T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67

T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67

T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000

T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000

T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000

T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000

T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000

T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29

T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29

30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000

T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33

T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33

T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33

T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33

T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33

T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33

T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71

T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71

44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000

45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000

46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000

T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500

T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500

49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000

50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000

T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000

T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000

53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000

54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000

