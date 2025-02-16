Joaquin Niemann drops truthbomb on his Major aspirations after LIV Golf Adelaide triumph

LIV Golf Adelaide ended this week, and Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann emerged as the winner. Niemann, 26, scored 67-71-65 in the three rounds he played at the Grange Golf Club and beat Mexican golfers Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, who tied for second place.
After his victory at LIV Golf Adelaide, Niemann was part of a press conference. In this press conference, he was asked if he is ready to contend or win a Major championship given his form in the last 18 months.
Niemann seemed confident about the same as he said:
"I mean, obviously that's something that we all work for. It's something that I know I can do it, it's just a matter of that week being my week. I just need to be patient. It's something over the back of my mind, having a good finish in the Majors. Yeah, I'm ready for it."
Further in the press conference, Joaquin Niemann was asked if grabbing a spot at the U.S. Open was on his agenda.
Niemann answered:
"Yeah, definitely. Hopefully I can grab it before that. But yeah, that's great. They're making their point, and all the Majors are doing what they have to do, so it's good."
Niemann has begun his 2025 season on a high note. Last year, as well, Niemann had a very good season as he won LIV Golf Mayakoba. He then followed this victory with a win at LIV Golf Jeddah.
It's also worth noting that last year, Joaquin Niemann won the ISPS Handa Australian Open on the DP World Tour.
How much did Joaquin Niemann earn for winning LIV Golf Adelaide?
The 2025 LIV Golf Adelaide event had a purse of $20 million. Joaquin Niemann, who won this event, earned $4 million. Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, who tied for second place, were awarded $1,875,000 each. Here is a detailed look at the payout at LIV Golf Adelaide:
- 1. Joaquin Niemann: -13, $4,000,000
- T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10, $1,875,000
- T2. Abraham Ancer: -10, $1,875,000
- 4. David Puig: -9, $1,000,000
- 5. Richard Bland: -8, $800,000
- 6. Jon Rahm: -7, $700,000
- T7. Tom McKibbin: -6, $470,500
- T7. Harold Varner III: -6, $470,500
- T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6, $470,500
- T7. Brooks Koepka: -6, $470,500
- T7. Sam Horsfield: -6, $470,500
- T12. Adrian Meronk: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Thomas Pieters: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Cameron Tringale: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Dean Burmester: -5, $314,166.67
- T12. Henrik Stenson: -5, $314,166.67
- T18. Sergio Garcia: -4, $250,000
- T18. Kevin Na: -4, $250,000
- T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4, $250,000
- T21. Marc Leishman: -3, $225,000
- T21. Bubba Watson: -3, $225,000
- T23. Phil Mickelson: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Charles Howell III: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Brendan Steele: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Peter Uihlein: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Yubin Jang: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Ben Campbell: -2, $190,714.29
- T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2, $190,714.29
- 30. Cameron Smith: -1, $170,000
- T31. Dustin Johnson: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Caleb Surratt: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Andy Ogletree: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Ian Poulter: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Paul Casey: E, $153,833.33
- T31. Lucas Herbert: E, $153,833.33
- T37. Graeme McDowell: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Luis Masaveu: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Lee Westwood: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Patrick Reed: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Branden Grace: +2, $135,285.71
- T37. Danny Lee: +2, $135,285.71
- 44. Matt Jones: +3, $128,000
- 45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4, $125,000
- 46. Mito Pereira: +6, $125,000
- T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7, $121,500
- T47. Jason Kokrak: +7, $121,500
- 49. Martin Kaymer: +8, $60,000
- 50. Wade Ormsby: +9, $60,000
- T51. Anthony Kim: +10, $55,000
- T51. Talor Gooch: +10, $55,000
- 53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12, $50,000
- 54. Matthew Wolff: +13, $50,000