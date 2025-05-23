"Joel Dahmen’s a god’; ‘Bad day to be a beer," – Fans react to Netflix star’s first PGA Tour ace at Charles Schwab Challenge

Fans reacted to Joel Dahmen shooting his first career hole-in-one during the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge this week. Dahmen, who gained popularity after appearing in the Netflix docuseries 'Full Swing,' was placed T122 in the standings after the culmination of Round 1.

Playing on the par-3 13th hole on Thursday (May 22), Dahmen hit a massive tee shot across the lake. The ball landed in the green as it rolled down to sink in the hole. The golfer's spectacular 186 yard ace made waves on social media.

Fans commended Dahmen's incredible ace on Thursday on social media.

"Joel’s a god"

"Bad day to be a beer"

"the peoples champ" one fan said.

"Love to see him do well." another wrote.

"Joel is gonna get the W!!" one fan exclaimed.

"The man" another commented.

Despite his brilliant hole-in-one, Joel Dahmen had a lackluster start to his campaign at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge this week. His opening round was nothing short of a rollercoaster

He began Round 1 on a high note after hitting an ace on the par-3 13th hole. However, the 37-year-old stumbled on the very next hole with a bogey on the par-4 14th hole. He made a quick recovery with a birdie on the par-3 16th hole. But eventually he carded two bogeys back-to-back on the 17th and 18th holes.

After a series of even pars, Dahmen hit four consecutive bogeys on the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th holes. In total, he shot one ace, one birdie, and seven bogeys to score 4-over 74.

Joel Dahmen was a "little surprised" after his incredible hole-in-one at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Joel Dahmen (Source: Getty)

After Joel Dahmen's tee shot on the par-3 13th hole at the Charles Schwab Challenge finally sunk in, the crowds roared to cheer for the unreal feat. The golfer himself shook hands with his caddy to celebrate the special moment as his fellow golfers arrived to congratulate him.

After his round, he told the press that he was a "little surprised" by the ace. It was a career first for him after being out there for "nine years."

"A little surprised. It's kind of back in a bowl today, so you can hit one close, but when it disappears, you're pretty shocked. Nine years out here, that's a lot of par 3 attempts. A lot have looked good, and to finally go in was pretty cool," he said via Golfweek.

However, Dahmen also reflected on his play after the hole-in-one.

"Unfortunately, I played more golf after (the ace), and it didn't go very well. I'm going to celebrate by putting my little man to bed tonight. I'm going to wake up early, try to make a bunch of birdies, and try to play the weekend. Then, if not, I might celebrate tomorrow afternoon,"

The ace golfer is slated for the first pairing for Round 2 on Friday (May 23). He will tee off with Nate Lashley and Sami Valimaki at 8:00 am ET. The trio is part of Tee no. 1.

