John Daly enjoys 'helluva time' on Happy Gilmore 2 set as BTS clips surface

PGA Tour icon John Daly was part of the star-studded cast featured in the newly released sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2. Shortly after the movie’s release, he shared a video on Instagram looking back on his time on set.The video showed a glimpse of Daly caught in several candid moments while filming the movie. He could be seen walking past several trailers and discussing with other co-stars, including the lead actor, Adam Sandler.John Daly wrote in the caption,“A helluva time on set of Happy Gilmore ✌️🎬 #HappyGilmore2” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier on, the two-time major champion shared a picture of himself at the movie premiere, saying,“Countdown… I see you! ⛳️👀”Image via Daly’s Instagram Page/@pga_johndalyIn a separate post, Daly also posed with Adam Sandler, who is worth $440 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He wrote in the caption,&quot;Somebody’s closer!”Image via Daly’s Instagram Page/@pga_johndalyHappy Gilmore 2 focuses on the ups and downs in the life of a professional golfer. It features cameos from other notable stars in the golf world, including media personality Paige Spiranac, Grammy Award-winning artist Eminem, and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler.Notably, the original movie was released in February 1996. It achieved widespread commercial success and debuted at No. 2 in the U.S. Box Office.John Daly celebrates his son’s Southern Amateur Championship victory - “Proud Daddy!”John Daly’s son, John Daly II, is aspiring to be a professional golfer, just like his father. He recently picked up one of the biggest wins of his amateur golf career at the 2025 Southern Amateur Championship.Following the young golfer’s victory, Daly shared a picture of his son posing on the course next to the trophy. He wrote in the caption,“One Proud Daddy!!! 🏆 @sgagolf Champion 👊🏼 @johndalyll @razorbackmgolf @john_dalys_nashville”Image via Daly’s Instagram Page/@pga_johndalyDaly II clinched the 19th Southern Amateur title after shooting a final-round 4-under 68 at Blessings Golf Club in Johnson, Arkansas. He carded 70-71-69 in his first three rounds and was the only player in the field to shoot under par in all four rounds.The two-time major champion’s son scored 10-under 278 and won the tournament by a firm lead of five strokes. Meanwhile, Garrett Endicott fell to second place with 5-under 283.John Daly II made his Korn Ferry Tour debut last year in Oklahoma. He teed off at the 2024 Compliance Solutions Championship and shot 4-76 in his first round.When speaking on his father’s impact on his game, Daly II shared that his father taught him everything he knows about golf. Ahead of the tournament, the latter also encouraged him and advised him to treat the tournament like any other.The young golfer carded 4-over in the tournament after 2 rounds and missed the cut.