  • home icon
  • Golf
  • John Daly enjoys 'helluva time' on Happy Gilmore 2 set as BTS clips surface

John Daly enjoys 'helluva time' on Happy Gilmore 2 set as BTS clips surface

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 27, 2025 03:22 GMT
PGA: The Open Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
PGA Tour star John Daly - Source: Imagn

PGA Tour icon John Daly was part of the star-studded cast featured in the newly released sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2. Shortly after the movie’s release, he shared a video on Instagram looking back on his time on set.

Ad

The video showed a glimpse of Daly caught in several candid moments while filming the movie. He could be seen walking past several trailers and discussing with other co-stars, including the lead actor, Adam Sandler.

John Daly wrote in the caption,

“A helluva time on set of Happy Gilmore ✌️🎬 #HappyGilmore2”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier on, the two-time major champion shared a picture of himself at the movie premiere, saying,

“Countdown… I see you! ⛳️👀”
Image via Daly&rsquo;s Instagram Page/@pga_johndaly
Image via Daly’s Instagram Page/@pga_johndaly

In a separate post, Daly also posed with Adam Sandler, who is worth $440 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He wrote in the caption,

Ad
"Somebody’s closer!”
Image via Daly&rsquo;s Instagram Page/@pga_johndaly
Image via Daly’s Instagram Page/@pga_johndaly

Happy Gilmore 2 focuses on the ups and downs in the life of a professional golfer. It features cameos from other notable stars in the golf world, including media personality Paige Spiranac, Grammy Award-winning artist Eminem, and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

Notably, the original movie was released in February 1996. It achieved widespread commercial success and debuted at No. 2 in the U.S. Box Office.

John Daly celebrates his son’s Southern Amateur Championship victory - “Proud Daddy!”

John Daly’s son, John Daly II, is aspiring to be a professional golfer, just like his father. He recently picked up one of the biggest wins of his amateur golf career at the 2025 Southern Amateur Championship.

Ad

Following the young golfer’s victory, Daly shared a picture of his son posing on the course next to the trophy. He wrote in the caption,

“One Proud Daddy!!! 🏆 @sgagolf Champion 👊🏼 @johndalyll @razorbackmgolf @john_dalys_nashville”
Image via Daly&rsquo;s Instagram Page/@pga_johndaly
Image via Daly’s Instagram Page/@pga_johndaly

Daly II clinched the 19th Southern Amateur title after shooting a final-round 4-under 68 at Blessings Golf Club in Johnson, Arkansas. He carded 70-71-69 in his first three rounds and was the only player in the field to shoot under par in all four rounds.

Ad

The two-time major champion’s son scored 10-under 278 and won the tournament by a firm lead of five strokes. Meanwhile, Garrett Endicott fell to second place with 5-under 283.

John Daly II made his Korn Ferry Tour debut last year in Oklahoma. He teed off at the 2024 Compliance Solutions Championship and shot 4-76 in his first round.

When speaking on his father’s impact on his game, Daly II shared that his father taught him everything he knows about golf. Ahead of the tournament, the latter also encouraged him and advised him to treat the tournament like any other.

The young golfer carded 4-over in the tournament after 2 rounds and missed the cut.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications