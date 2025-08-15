John Daly's son advances to the U.S. Amateur's quarterfinals after a splendid victory over a golf prodigy

John Daly enjoyed a successful golf career, winning two major championships and earning the nickname "Wild Thing". He is an idol for many golfers, and it looks like his son is also making his mark in the game. John Daly II has been in exceptional form this year, and he recently secured his berth in the quarterfinals of the US Amateur Championship.

Daly II began his campaign at the US Amateur with a close win over Cooper Claycomb in the round of 64. Daly II was able to hold on in the final moments by hitting a critical birdie on hole 11. Following this, the soon-to-be senior at the University of Arkansas faced Nate Smith and won by a score of 2 and 1.

In the round of 16, John Daly II faced Daniel Bennett of South Africa, and while it was a close matchup in the end, the son of the two-time major winner used his full skills to win the round with a score of 3 and 2.

In the quarterfinals, Daly II will go up against Mason Howell, an 18-year-old from Georgia with remarkable skills. It will be intriguing to see what kind of matchup these two provide with a place in the final four on offer.

John Daly congratulated his son on his win in the round of 64 of the US Amateur

PGA: PNC Championship - Pro-Am - Source: Imagn

As mentioned earlier, John Daly II and Cooper Claycomb had a really tight matchup that went down to the wire. The young golfers were consistent with their game, which even had John Daly on the edge of his seat, and after Daly II secured the win, the senior golfer posted an Instagram story about it.

Hyping up his son, Daly shared his delight at the. The caption of the story read,

"LFG! My Boy!!"

After Daly II's round of 32 win, Daly wrote on his Instagram story:

"Let's Gooooo son! #wps"

Following his victory, Daly II emphasized how his round went and how he shot every putt exactly how he wanted to. Via the USGA, the amateur golfer stated:

"All the putts I missed short, I hit the lines exactly where I wanted. The one on 6, it was a 360 lip-out. There's nothing you can do about that. It stinks that I had to play Cooper. He's one of my good friends, but it was a fun match."

Daly II's form has been outstanding this year, and he also won the Southern Amateur Championship earlier this season.

