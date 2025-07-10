John Daly walks down the memory lane as he revisits his second PGA Tour victory back in 1992 ahead of the DICKS Open

In 1992, John Daly claimed his second PGA Tour title at the B.C. Open in En-Joie Golf Club. He recently shared a post on Instagram looking back on his iconic victory.

Daly is gearing up to return to the En-Joie Golf Club, where he will compete in the 2025 Dicks Open on the PGA Tour Champions. Ahead of the tournament, the PGA Tour Champions shared clips of the 59-year-old golfer’s dominating performance at the 1992 B.C. Open.

Daly was also interviewed on the grounds of En-Joie Golf Club, and he looked back on the iconic 1992 victory, saying:

“I got lucky and won a first major and then to top it off , 92’ with this [the B.C. victory] It made me feel like ‘Okay, I can win out here.’ It’s always good anytime you have success at a golf course. In a tournament, you always feel good about it because you always know it’s in you..."

John Daly fired an opening round of 67 in the 1992 B.C. Open, which he later said “basically won the tournament” for him. He scored 18-under 266 after four rounds and clinched the title with a six-stroke lead over the runners-up, who were in a four-way tie for second place.

After young Daly won, he said that he felt like nobody thought he could win again after securing his maiden PGA Tour title in 1991. However, he was happy to have proven them wrong in the end.

“I don’t care what anybody says, the first tournament is not the hardest one to win, I think it’s always the second.”

Young Daly admitted that he was happy with how things turned out after his victory at En-Joie Club. He also said that he was proud of himself for handling everything to the best of his ability and achieving so much success at the young age of 26.

Looking back at John Daly’s five PGA Tour victories

In 1991, John Daly kicked it off with a bang by securing his maiden PGA Tour title at the PGA Championship. He won with 12-under 267, three strokes ahead of the runner-up.

The following year, Daly won the B.C. Open. In 1994, he won the BellSouth Classic with a 14-under 274. In 1995, the California-born golfer won yet another major title at the Open Championship after winning a playoff against Costantino Rocca.

After his Open Championship victory, John Daly suffered a nine-year drought where he was unable to win another tournament. However, he broke the unfortunate streak in 2004 when he won the Buick Invitational after dominating in a three-for-one playoff. That was his last victory on the PGA Tour.

Notably, John Daly joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2016. His first and only victory on the senior circuit was in 2017 when he won the Insperity Invitational.

