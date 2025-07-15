Jon Rahm shares ‘the most prestigious event’ a golfer can win ahead of the Open Championship

With a few days left to gear up for The 2025 Open Championship, Jon Rahm recently opened up about the golf Major. The golfer disclosed his pick for the most prestigious competition.

Rahm is coming off a strong performance at LIV Golf Andalucia in Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain. The LIV Golfer ended up securing the runner-up spot on the tournament leaderboard.

Today, The Open Championship shared a clip where Jon Rahm could be seen giving his opinion about the upcoming tournament. He said:

"In my opinion, the Open Championship is the most prestigious event you can win in golf. For my understanding of the game and the history of the game, I think the Claret Jug is the most special one. I look forward to it intensely every year."

Jon Rahm also talked about the significance of Ireland and Northern Ireland in his professional career, as he added:

"Ireland and Northern Ireland have been very good to me in my golf career. It's been a lot of fun to be able to play here. I've done well in Port Rush in the past and I have really good memories in Port Stewart, so I'm really looking forward to this week."

Jon Rahm has showcased some good records at the Open Championship till date. The Spanish professional golfer has recorded four top 25s, three top 10s and two top 5s at this prestigious golf Major championship.

Rahm's best result at The Open was back in 2023 when he finished T2. He scored a total 7 under par after four rounds of play at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside, England.

Jon Rahm talks about the "home" of golf

Jon Rahm will be playing in the 153rd Open from July 17 at the Dunluce Course in Royal Portrush. Before he competes for the Claret Jug, the two-time Major championship winner spoke up about the upcoming venue.

Rahm, while talking about the Major championship, said (as quoted by The Open):

"It's the home of golf. Golf started in this part of the world. It's the oldest championship we have, and that's what makes it so special. The type of golf we play, the links courses, the elements, the weather, it's quite unique.

"I don't think there's a word to describe it, but all together it's what makes it so special."

It was five years ago when the Open was held at Royal Portrush that Rahm missed out being inside the top 10 of the Major leaderboard by a one-stroke margin.

He finished the 2019 Open Championship at T11, with a total score of 3 under par 281 (overall score 68-70-68-75). Rahm finished 12 strokes behind the 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry.

