Jordan Spieth makes his feelings clear on missing the Arnold Palmer Invitational: "It was tough watching"

Jordan Spieth shockingly wasn't offered a sponsor's exemption at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week. The golfer is currently competing at the Players Championship this week at TPC Sawgrass.

After his round, Spieth was asked how he spent his past week and whether the rejection had any effect on his mindset. While he had expressed his disappointment at not being able to play earlier, he mentioned what made the blow "easier" to deal with.

"It was tough watching but I didn't earn my way into the event, so it's a little easier to watch it that way," he said (via @GOLF_com on X).

He further added that while he was bummed about not being able to play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he had experienced tougher moments in the past when he couldn't make the cut at season-ending tournaments.

"It was fine because when I missed the BMW (Championship) and the Tour Championship last year, that stung more. Just because that's like the whole season. This one you can't rely on getting in. You have to play your way into for certainty," he said.

Round 1 of the Players Championship was suspended on Thursday (March 13) due to poor visibility. Jordan Spieth had a wild opening round filled with eagles, birdies and bogeys. He is placed T31 in the suspended Round 1 standings.

"It was a normal week" - Jordan Spieth on his past week

Jordan Spieth (Source: Imagn)

Jordan Spieth played a lot of golf as he didn't have to travel to Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. When asked what he did in the past week, he replied saying it was a "normal week" and he got back to work as soon as possible.

"I was just home. It was a normal week. I only took one day off. I typically take more than that off but I liked what I was doing and knew exactly what I wanted to from the Cognizant (Classic) and so I just took Monday off and then I was right back at it," he said (via @GOLF_com on X).

He further detailed that on Tuesday he did "a mix of may three practice days and three playing days" which was a routine for him at home. Spieth then traveled to TPC Sawgrass on Sunday afternoon. The 31-year-old further mentioned that he would have liked to come earlier if he could.

"I mean we have as a good a facilities as anywhere in the world here. So if the weather was better on the weekend here I would have probably come in earlier. It was just a normal week," he said.

He is paired with Wyndham Clark and Danny Walker again. The trio will tee off at 1:51 pm ET on Friday.

