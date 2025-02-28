"Not a smart move", "That's just plain stupid": Fans not happy as Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler get cold shoulder from Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler not getting a sponsor's exemption at the upcoming Arnold Palmer Invitational shocked many fans. The latter confirmed that his request for an exemption had been turned down.

Spieth is one of the most popular players on the circuit at the moment. Despite being largely out of action last season, he still made it to the PIP rankings. However, over the years, he has prioritised the events in his home state Texas over the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rickie Fowler, on the other hand, has been an unspoken ambassador for the Signature event. He has been a loyal participant over the years. However, the golfer has been struggling with his form in recent times, even dropping to 95th spot in the world.

Most fans have not taken the news kindly. They expressed their disappointment in the comments section of a post by NUCLR GOLF. The publication had announced the news through a post on their X account.

"No. They draw viewers. Not a smart move."

"That’s dumb. Two big names that sell tickets," one fan said.

"Just another reason not to watch. This old school mindset is killing the PGA. As for entertainment, golf is irrelevant now. Too many other things to watch." another commented.

"That's just plain stoopid."

However, some fans seemed to agree with the ace golfers not getting an invite to the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

"Maybe this is the wakeup call they both need to tighten up their game." one fan wrote.

"100% agree. I don’t like sponsors exemptions…I know they’re not going away. But it’s one thing to get an exemption for a regular Tour event like the Cognizant and another for a signature stop. And Spieth has already gotten 2 signature exemptions this year." another expressed.

Can Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler qualify for the Arnold Palmer Invitational?

Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler at the Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 (Source: Getty)

Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler can qualify for the Arnold Palmer Invitational by either winning the ongoing Cognizant Classic or having a high enough finish to make it through through the Aon Next 5 list.

Currently, Spieth is placed T11 with a total score of 6-under at the Cognizant Classic. Fowler is ranked T5 with a 7-under. These ranks have been allotted after the culmination of Round 1 on Thursday. The duo still have three more days to improve their rankings and win the event.

Notably, the Arnold Palmer Invitational is always traditionally held at the Bay Hill Golf Club. It will take place from March 6-9, 2025. The Signature event will feature a staggering $20M prize purse.

