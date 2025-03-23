Jordan Spieth makes massive statement ahead of The Masters at Augusta

The countdown to the 2025 Masters Tournament is on and PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth is gearing up to compete in the event. Spieth, who is also playing in the ongoing Valspar Championship, recently revealed that he feels good about his game.

American professional golfer Spieth turned pro in 2012 and has won 13 PGA Tour events and three European Tour events. He won three Major Championships, including the 2017 Open Championship, 2015 U.S. Open, and 2015 Masters Tournament. This year, he will attempt to secure his second Masters title at Augusta National Golf course.

Following his third round at the Valspar Championship, Spieth expressed confidence in the way he has played so far.

“I feel really good about where the game’s at, I feel like I’m playing better than I’m scoring this week,” Spieth said. (Via Underdog Golf)

Jordan Spieth started the first round of the Valspar Championship with seven bogeys and two birdies to card 74 at the end of the day.

On day two, the Dallas-born made a double bogey on the par-4 sixth hole and also bogeyed his last hole to card a 69. He made it past the cut line and proceeded to the third round.

Spieth fared better on the third day with seven birdies and three bogeys. He carded a 67 at the end of his round to finish with three-under.

How many PGA Tour events has Jordan Spieth played so far?

Jordan Spieth has played in six PGA Tour events so far, including the Valspar Championship. He made his first start of the year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where he finished at T69 and won $34,500 for his performance.

The 31-year-old golfer headed to the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale where he secured his best result of the year so far— a T4 finish with 16-under. He won $414,000 at the end of the tournament.

After that, Spieth headed to the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines where he had a disappointing performance and was unable to make the cut to the final rounds of the event. However, he regained momentum in the Cognizant Classic where he finished at T9, his second-best performance of the year so far.

Spieth competed against top golfers such as World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. He finished in 59th position with four-over and won $56,750 for his performance.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner has competed in the Masters Tournament 11 times and will make his 12th start in the event this year. He won the event in 2015 and has also been a runner-up twice, in 2014 and 2016.

Jordan Spieth will compete against stars such Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, and Viiktor Hovland in the tournament this year.

