  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryder Cup
  • "Justin Rose is a prick" "Bryson DeChambeau is a cry baby" - Fans divided over Ryder Cup altercation drama

"Justin Rose is a prick" "Bryson DeChambeau is a cry baby" - Fans divided over Ryder Cup altercation drama

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Sep 28, 2025 01:22 GMT
Fans react to altercation at the 2025 Ryder Cup _ Images via Imagn &amp; X
Fans react to altercation at the 2025 Ryder Cup _ Images via Imagn & X

The 45th Ryder Cup is underway at Bethpage Black and the second day’s matches came with all the drama. A heated altercation broke out between American and European players, and fans online have weighed in on the issue.

Ad

A video shared by NUCLR Golf on X captured the intense moment the players and caddies walked to their next tee while arguing with each other. The argument stemmed from an incident that broke out on the 15th hole when Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie accidentally got in Justin Rose’s way as he was trying to putt.

In the video, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, and Ted Scott (Scottie Scheffler’s caddie) could be seen exchanging words as they made their way through the crowd.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

One fan reacted to the altercation in a mocking tweet that read:

“Bryson [DeChambeau] is a cry baby hahahahahaha”

Another fan pointed fingers at Justin Rose for supposedly instigating the drama. The user wrote:

“Justin [Rose] is a prick, rude to caddy, in front of the world. Take that sh*t back to England.”

One fan applauded DeChambeau for his outburst and wrote that he was playing with more enthusiasm than his fellow American golfers. The fan wrote:

Ad
“I actually like this from Bryson [DeChambeau]… seems to be the only American playing with 🔥. All the rest are shell shocked or just not built for this.”

A fan with an opposing view added:

“So fun to watch Bryson falling apart, Fleetwood and Rose respond in the best possible way with another easy point.”

Another user wrote:

Ad
“Rose could've just asked nicely. I didn't hear what he said, but he was definitely animated. Not a good look.”

Someone else pointed out that the American players should've directed their anger elsewhere because of their poor performance in the Ryder Cup so far. The user penned:

“Has an American team had any lead at any point this afternoon? They've been all square at best, and even that was several holes back. They should be yelling at their putters.”
Ad
Fans react to altercation between players at the Ryder Cup _ [Images via X [@TheObserverEff1 @Watty_5 @fadaddy26 @SU85FC @golfcat214]
Fans react to altercation between players at the Ryder Cup _ [Images via X [@TheObserverEff1 @Watty_5 @fadaddy26 @SU85FC @golfcat214]

At the end of the day, Team Europe remained dominant over Team USA as they finished 3 - 1 to maintain a 7-point lead ahead of the Americans. The Europeans are now just 2.5 points away from a win.

Ad

Justin Rose speaks on altercation between caddies and players at the Ryder Cup

After the Ryder Cup match, Justin Rose spoke about the heated argument that broke out among the players and their caddies. He admitted that he could've asked DeChambeau’s caddie to move out of his way more politely and also noted that he didn't mean to disrespect anyone with his words.

Ad
“It's my putt, right? … or however I said it, maybe I didn't say it as politely as I could've said it in the moment,” Rose said.

Tommy Fleetwood also spoke about the incident that broke out on the second day of the Ryder Cup. He stated that the argument was only a result of the pressure everyone felt on the course and was “not that big of a deal.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications