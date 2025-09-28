"Justin Rose is a prick" "Bryson DeChambeau is a cry baby" - Fans divided over Ryder Cup altercation drama

The 45th Ryder Cup is underway at Bethpage Black and the second day’s matches came with all the drama. A heated altercation broke out between American and European players, and fans online have weighed in on the issue.A video shared by NUCLR Golf on X captured the intense moment the players and caddies walked to their next tee while arguing with each other. The argument stemmed from an incident that broke out on the 15th hole when Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie accidentally got in Justin Rose’s way as he was trying to putt.In the video, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau, and Ted Scott (Scottie Scheffler’s caddie) could be seen exchanging words as they made their way through the crowd.One fan reacted to the altercation in a mocking tweet that read:“Bryson [DeChambeau] is a cry baby hahahahahaha”Another fan pointed fingers at Justin Rose for supposedly instigating the drama. The user wrote:“Justin [Rose] is a prick, rude to caddy, in front of the world. Take that sh*t back to England.”One fan applauded DeChambeau for his outburst and wrote that he was playing with more enthusiasm than his fellow American golfers. The fan wrote:“I actually like this from Bryson [DeChambeau]… seems to be the only American playing with 🔥. All the rest are shell shocked or just not built for this.”A fan with an opposing view added:“So fun to watch Bryson falling apart, Fleetwood and Rose respond in the best possible way with another easy point.”Another user wrote:“Rose could've just asked nicely. I didn't hear what he said, but he was definitely animated. Not a good look.”Someone else pointed out that the American players should've directed their anger elsewhere because of their poor performance in the Ryder Cup so far. The user penned:“Has an American team had any lead at any point this afternoon? They've been all square at best, and even that was several holes back. They should be yelling at their putters.”Fans react to altercation between players at the Ryder Cup _ [Images via X [@TheObserverEff1 @Watty_5 @fadaddy26 @SU85FC @golfcat214]At the end of the day, Team Europe remained dominant over Team USA as they finished 3 - 1 to maintain a 7-point lead ahead of the Americans. The Europeans are now just 2.5 points away from a win.Justin Rose speaks on altercation between caddies and players at the Ryder CupAfter the Ryder Cup match, Justin Rose spoke about the heated argument that broke out among the players and their caddies. He admitted that he could've asked DeChambeau’s caddie to move out of his way more politely and also noted that he didn't mean to disrespect anyone with his words.“It's my putt, right? … or however I said it, maybe I didn't say it as politely as I could've said it in the moment,” Rose said.Tommy Fleetwood also spoke about the incident that broke out on the second day of the Ryder Cup. He stated that the argument was only a result of the pressure everyone felt on the course and was “not that big of a deal.