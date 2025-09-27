“Pretty disappointed” - Bryson DeChambeau gets real after rough start at Ryder Cup 2025

  • home icon
By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 27, 2025 02:05 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - First Day - Source: Imagn
Bryson DeChambeau - Image Source: Imagn

The 2025 Ryder Cup has kicked off at Bethpage Black and is off to a rough start for Team USA. Following the conclusion of the first day’s matches, Bryson DeChambeau opened up about his performance and expressed disappointment in the results.

DeChambeau teamed up with Justin Thomas for the Friday morning foursomes match and teamed up with Ben Griffin for the afternoon fourball. He was defeated by Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in the foursomes and Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood in the football.

Following the first day action at Bethpage Black, the two-time major champion spoke about his performance. He said that although he played well, the Europeans had luck on their side.

“Experience was great. 0-2 today, pretty disappointed. I played good golf, just not good enough, and they made everything. Luck is on their side right now... There were so many putts that just didn't go in for us that went in for them,” he said.

DeChambeau's playing partner Ben Griffin also spoke about the match, saying was tough. He acknowledged that their rivals, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas, both played "very solid."

Even with the tough results so far, Bryson DeChambeau is staying focused and determined to turn things around on Saturday. Griffin similarly echoed that thought and pointed out that while losses like this aren’t exactly unheard of, the US team will need to "step on the gas" in their next match if they want to have a fighting chance.

Meanwhile, the US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley spoke positively about the performance of his team. He said his boys played really well and is “happy” with how their game is going so far. He also expressed faith in their ability to turn things around on Saturday.

WATCH: Fan yells ‘Rory McIlroy can’t do that’ after Bryson DeChambeau hits a 200mph drive at Ryder Cup prep

A few days before the 2025 Ryder Cup kicked off, Bryson DeChambeau hit the course for a practice round. He drew plenty of attention when a fan compared him to his longtime rival, Rory McIlroy.

DeChambeau hit an incredible 200 mph drive while practicing at Bethpage Black. The shot was met with loud cheers from the crowd and one particularly excited spectator shouted,

“Rory can’t do that, Bryson!”

DeChambeau didn’t respond to the fan. However, he smiled at the crowd and shrugged it off, clearly amused by the unexpected comment.

Watch the video here:

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau’s rivalry has been ongoing for a while now. However, the tension between them seemed to heighten ahead of the showdown at Bethpage Black Course.

In an interview with The Guardian, McIlroy was asked about DeChambeau’s plan to chirp in his ear during the Ryder Cup. He brushed it off, suggesting it was just another attention-seeking act from his rival.

DeChambeau didn’t take long to respond to the Grand Slam winner. He later clarified that his comment came from a place of excitement and said that he was simply looking forward to enjoying the competition at Bethpage Black.

