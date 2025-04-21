Justin Thomas describes his win at the RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas returned to the winner’s circle with a playoff victory at the RBC Heritage, ending a long stretch without a title. After more than 1,000 days since his last win, Thomas secured the trophy by defeating Andrew Novak on the first playoff hole at Harbour Town Golf Links.

He posted a clean final round scorecard with a 3-under 68, avoiding bogeys on Sunday, April 20. The tournament ended dramatically when Thomas rolled in a long birdie putt during the playoff, clinching the win after Novak failed to convert an opportunity for victory in regulation.

The RBC Heritage, designated as a Signature Event on the PGA Tour, featured a $20 million purse. Thomas claimed the top prize of $3.6 million with the win, placing the event among the most lucrative stops on the calendar. When asked how he felt about his win, he said:

“One word to describe this win. Happiness. Pure, pure happiness.”

Thomas had a strong start to the week and continued to maintain a high performance level throughout. He opened with a 61 on Thursday, tying the course record and taking early control of the leaderboard. By Friday, he was in sole possession of the lead, marking his first time leading through 36 holes in nearly four years.

The victory breaks a lengthy winless period dating back to the 2022 PGA Championship. Thomas had been in contention numerous times since then, with six top-10 finishes last season and two runner-up finishes earlier this year — at The American Express and the Valspar Championship.

He’s played consistently all season, making the cut in every start and coming off a T36 at the Masters the week before the RBC Heritage.

With this latest win, Justin Thomas adds another PGA Tour title to his résumé and ends a prolonged gap between victories.

How was Justin Thomas’s 2025 season so far?

Justin Thomas has competed in nine events during the 2025 PGA Tour season. He opened the year with a tied 26th finish at The Sentry, posting rounds of 71, 71, 68, and 63 for a total score of 273, finishing 19-under par.

At The American Express, Thomas delivered one of his strongest performances of the season, finishing in solo second place. He carded rounds of 67, 64, 68, and 66 to reach 23-under par with a total of 265.

Thomas's next start came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he placed tied for 48th. Justin Thomas finished at 7-under with a score of 281 after rounds of 66, 70, 74, and 71. At the WM Phoenix Open, he returned to form with a top-10 finish. He ended the tournament tied for 6th, shooting 66, 68, 70, and 65 for a total of 269, finishing 15-under.

Thomas followed that with a tied 9th result at The Genesis Invitational. He posted scores of 73, 71, 69, and 69 to finish 6-under with a total of 282. At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he placed tied for 36th. His scores were 71, 70, 74, and 76, giving him a final score of 291, 3-over par.

Justin Thomas then competed at THE PLAYERS Championship, finishing tied for 33rd. He shot 78, 62, 73, and 73, ending at 2-under with a total of 286.

He secured his second runner-up finish of the season at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 10-under with rounds of 73, 70, 65, and 66 for a 274 total. In his next start at the Masters Tournament, Thomas ended tied for 36th. He posted rounds of 73, 71, 76, and 70 to finish at 2-over with a total of 290.

