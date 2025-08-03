Justin Thomas drops hilarious 4-word reaction to throwback clip of his PGA Tour debut

  • home icon
By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Aug 03, 2025 02:11 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Justin Thomas - Image Source: Imagn

Sixteen-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas made his tour debut in the 2009 Wyndham Championship at the age of 16. A clip of his time at the competition was posted on X, and he hilariously reacted to it.

The PGA Tour shared a three-minute clip on X with the caption:

“What were you doing at 16? In 2009, @JustinThomas34 was making his PGA TOUR debut @WyndhamChamp #TOURVault”

The clip featured young Thomas, who was still an amateur, navigating his shots through the greens at Sedgefield Country Club. He was dressed in an orange golf shirt, black trousers, and a white hat.

Justin Thomas quoted the clip and made reference to how small he looked in the video. He wrote:

also-read-trending Trending
“Not eating much, apparently.”
Then-16-year-old Justin Thomas made the cut in the 2009 Wyndham Championship. He graduated from high school two years later and turned pro in 2013.

Notably, Thomas is not competing in the Wyndham Championship this year. Having had a great season, he is currently ranked No. 5 on the FedExCup playoffs and eligibility points list and is not at risk of losing his spot at the Tour Championship.

The two-time major championship winner has made 17 starts on the PGA Tour this year. He picked up his first title of the season at the RBC Heritage, which he won by beating Andrew Novak in a playoff.

With only two missed cuts, Justin Thomas has made the cut in 15 events and has had eight top-25 results. His runner-up finishes include a solo second in the American Express and Valspar Championship and a tie for second in the Truist Championship.

Justin Thomas thanks his ‘hero’ Adam Sandler for making him feel welcome on the Happy Gilmore 2 set

Justin Thomas was recently featured in Happy Gilmore 2, the highly anticipated golf comedy released on July 25 on Netflix. He shared an Instagram post thanking the lead actor, Adam Sandler, for making his time on set memorable.

Thomas’ post read:

“Happy Gilmore 2 is officially live on @Netflix! Still can’t believe I got to be part of this. Huge thanks to @Adamsandler and the crew for letting us golfers get in on the fun. Adam ruins the theory of never meet your heroes because he exceeded all expectations. He was so amazing to everyone and made us feel so welcome. Go give it a watch!”
Thomas poses with Adam Sandler on the set of Happy Gilmore 2 _ Image via Thomas&#039; Instagram Page/@justinthomas34
Thomas poses with Adam Sandler on the set of Happy Gilmore 2 _ Image via Thomas' Instagram Page/@justinthomas34

In addition to Thomas, several other golfers made appearances in Happy Gilmore 2, including Scottie Scheffler, John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Will Zalatoris. Social media personalities Paige Spiranac and Jena Sims were also part of the cast.

