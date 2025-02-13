Justin Thomas pledges to donate $50,000 to LA along with major sponsor

Justin Thomas has pledged to donate $50,000 to support World Central Kitchen, an organization providing relief aid to those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. He has partnered with his sponsor One Lineage for this cause.

One Lineage is a temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics company that aims at "reimagining the global food supply chain to fight food insecurity" and reduce wastage. Justin Thomas announced his pledge via his account on the social media platform X on Thursday:

"Together with my friends from One Lineage, we are donating $50,000 to support World Central Kitchen and their continued efforts in Los Angeles."

At the moment, Thomas is competing at the Genesis Open in Torrey Pines. Traditionally, the event is held at the Riviera Country Club. However, the venue was changed this year after the devastating impacts of the massive LA wildfires. The ace golfer acknowledged the situation in his post saying:

"This week’s PGA TOUR event, Genesis Open is taking place at Torrey Pines since we were not able to play at our usual stop The Riviera Country Club due to the wildfires that have devastated the city and those who live there. The people of California have always welcomed us players with open arms and so many great events. I know they’ll be back stronger than ever."

Thomas also urged his fans to donate to the cause as the victims are still dealing with the aftermath of the disaster.

Who is Justin Thomas paired with for Round 1 of the Genesis Open?

Justin Thomas at Genesis Open 2025 (Source: Getty)

Justin Thomas is paired with Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau for Round 1 of the Genesis Open. The trio teed off at 1:03 pm ET on Thursday as part of Tee No. 10.

Here are the full tee times and pairings for Round 1 of the Genesis Open:

Tee No. 1

12:30 p.m. – Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

12:41 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:52 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

1:03 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

1:14 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

1:25 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

1:36 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

1:47 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

1:58 p.m. – Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

2:09 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth

2:20 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

2:31 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

Tee No. 10

12:30 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Højgaard

12:41 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

12:52 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

1:03 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1:14 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

1:25 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

1:36 p.m. – Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

1:47 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

1:58 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

2:09 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

2:20 p.m. – Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

2:31 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

