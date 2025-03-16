Justin Thomas reacts to PGA Tour's post of his interview talking about Bud Cauley and says 'it's true'

Justin Thomas is rooting for his friend Bud Cauley to win the Players Championship on Sunday. The latter is placed 6th in the suspended final round of the tournament, at the time of writing.

Thomas had completed his final round at TPC Sawgrass before play was suspended and was well out of victory contention. Currently placed T35, he spoke in his post-round interview about how desperately he wanted Cauley to win the Players Championship this year.

"I would do some really, really weird things for Bud to win today" he said via SBnation.com.

The PGA Tour had shared a post about his quote that Thomas reposted on his Instagram story on Sunday (March 16). He affirmed the statement writing:

"It's true"

Image via @justinthomas34

Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley played together at the University of Alabama. The duo even lived together for three years in Jupiter, Florida when they were younger.

Cauley had a phenomenal amatuer career and turned pro in 2011. He got into the PGA Tour without having to go through Qualifying School.

However, Cauley's professional career didn't pan out as fans had imagined as he struggled with his form. In 2018, he was involved in a horrible car accident. The injuries and pain from it haunted the golfer for years to come.

His buddy, Justin Thomas, talked about how badly he wanted his friend to succeed on such a massive platform like the Players Championship. He said (via SBnation):

"I probably wanted it too bad. I was telling (my wife) Jill last night, I was like a nervous parent. I just want him to play well so bad, because I know how bad he wants it. And it’s a huge stage, it’s a big, big moment. There’s a lot of golf left, he hasn’t gotten off to the start he’s wanted, I’m sure, but he’s right there,"

Cauley made it to the Players Championship after Lee Hodges pulled out of the tournament on Monday this week. Interestingly, the ace golfer is celebrating his 35th brithday during the final round of the event on Sunday (March 16).

"He’s just been through a lot" - Justin Thomas on Bud Cauley

Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley (Source: Getty)

Hours after missing the cut at the 2018 Memorial Tournament, Bud Cauley had a horrific car accident. He underwent operations to repair six broken ribs, one fractured leg and one collapsed lung.

He returned to play after four months but pain resurfaced a couple of years later. Cauley had to undergo another round of surgeries as issues kept popping up. He had to miss competition from 2021 through the the end of 2023. The brave golfer made his comeback to the PGA Tour last year.

His close friend, Justin Thomas, had visited him in hospital after his accident in 2018. He talked about the difficulties Bud Cauley had to go through in the past several years, after the former's round at the Players Championship on Sunday (March 16).

"Man, he’s just been through a lot," Thomas said via sbnation.com.

He added:

"He’s had a lot of injuries and just battled a lot of ups and downs and just craziness. I’m just happy to have him out here and playing and seeing him all the time again. I would love to see him finish strong here and then have a chance come the last hole or two."

Bud Cauley has shown a solid performance in the Players Championship this week. In the final round, he has carded a total score of 9-under. So far he has played 10 holes in the suspended Round 4. In his play till now, Cauley recorded three bogeys and one birdie.

Rory McIlroy is currently leading the standings.

