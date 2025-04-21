Justin Thomas’s family gets emotional after his win at RBC Heritage

American professional golfer Justin Thomas claimed his 16th PGA Tour title at the 2025 RBC Heritage. His father, wife, and daughter, who were all there to support him, were captured getting visibly emotional as he shot the winning putt.

Thomas started playing golf professionally in 2013 and has two major titles from the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship. He also placed fourth at the 2020 Masters Tournament.

The Kentucky-born golfer competed in the RBC Heritage 2025 against other top golfers such as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time major champion Xander Schauffele. He claimed the title after a playoff against Andrew Novak.

During the playoff, Justin Thomas’ family members were captured staring anxiously ahead. When he sank the 21-foot birdie putt that secured his victory, his father and wife exchanged an emotional hug as they celebrated the unbelievable feat.

Justin Thomas' family celebrate his win at the 2025 RBC Heritage_Image Source: Instagram/@pgatour

The two-time major champion was also captured speaking to his mother over the phone after his victory. He was all smiles as he shared the news with her, telling her that he loved her and would see her soon.

In his post-round interview, Thomas revealed that he had to look away from his wife and daughter before making his final shot because he wanted focus on the game. He also praised his wife for being an unbelievable “rock star” who has supported him thus far.

Notably, Thomas also accomplished another feat in addition to winning the 2025 RBC Heritage title. He shot a 61 in the second round of the tournament, tying the Harbor Town Golf Links course record.

Justin Thomas admits “winning is hard” following his RBC Heritage victory

Justin Thomas’ last victory before the 2025 RBC Heritage was at the 2022 PGA Championship, which was 1,064 days ago. Following his emotional achievement, he shared that claiming a title was a difficult feat to accomplish and he has taken it for granted in the past. He said (via PGA Tour):

“Winning is hard. It’s really really hard, but I’ve worked my b*tt off and stayed patient, stayed positive. I’ve got a great wife, a great team, a great daughter… I didn’t realize how much I’ve missed winning, battling out there today was so much fun.”

Here’s a look at Thomas' scorecard from the 2025 RBC Heritage round four:

Round 4

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

