Justin Thomas' list of course records on the PGA Tour over the years

Two-time major championship winner Justin Thomas is competing in the ongoing RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. In the tournament's first round, he scored 10-under par 61, tying the single-round course record at Harbour Town.

In his amateur career, Thomas won the 2010 Terra Cotta Invitational and the 2012 Jones Cup Invitational. He turned pro in 2013 and has since claimed 15 titles on the PGA Tour. He won his maiden major championship title in the 2017 PGA Championship and his second major title in 2022 at the same event.

Justin Thomas’s course record at Harbour Town, the 31-year-old has tied or broken several other course records in the past. Here’s a list of his impressive course record on the PGA Tour over the years:

TPC Kuala Lumpur: 2015 CIMB Classic (61)

Waialae: 2017 Sony Open (59)

Erin Hills: 2017 U.S. Open (63)

Medinah: 2019 BMW Championship (61)

Winged Foot: 2020 U.S. Open (65)

Kapalua: 2022 Sentry TOC (61)

PGA West Stadium: 2024 American Express (61)

TPC Sawgrass: 2025 Players Championship (62)

Harbour Town Golf Links: 2025 RBC Heritage (61)

After Thomas tied the Harbour Town Golf Links course record, he admitted that he loves the course. He said via ASAP Sports:

“Yeah, I love it. I wish we played more places like it. I think more architects should design places like this. It kind of stands the test of time, I think.”

Justin Thomas is still in contention at the 2025 RBC Heritage. He finished his third round with 14-under and is tied for T2 with Andrew Novak.

“I played really well”: Justin Thomas speaks on his performance in the RBC Heritage round 3

After securing a T2 finish in the third round of the RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas admitted that he put up a good performance despite the difficulty of the course. He said via ASAP Sports:

“I felt like I played -- I played really well today, really solid. Just didn't have much to show. The course is getting very difficult, very firm and fast,”

On day three, the Kentucky-born made two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. He bogeyed the 11th and 15th and carded 69 at the end of the day. Here's a look at Justin Thomas' scorecard from the RBC Heritage round three:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 6

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

