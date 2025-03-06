Keegan Bradley makes feelings clear on crucial Ryder Cup captaincy

2025 Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley spoke with the media on Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the iconic Bay Hill Club in Florida.

Ad

Bradley spoke with the press coming off of a three-under-par 69 in the opening round of the tournament, which put him as the leader in the clubhouse with some other golfers still on the course.

Bradley was chosen to be the Ryder Cup captain in 2025 after narrowly being excluded from the team as a player in 2023. In the Netflix show Full Swing, Bradley's disappointment with not making the team was detailed. He has been excited about being the team's captain in 2025, with the competition set to be played at the iconic Bethpage Black Golf Course on Long Island.

Ad

Trending

In the recently released season three of Full Swing, Bradley made headlines after saying in the Presidents Cup locker room that the Americans "are gonna go to Bethpage to kick their a**," referring to the European team and the 2025 Ryder Cup. While speaking to the media on Thursday, Bradley gave context to the viral clip.

"This was a time that we had just won the Presidents Cup, I was in the locker room and it was my turn to address the team. And I meant no disrespect, I was more speaking to our guys," said Bradley while addressing the reporters.

Ad

When asked if he was worried that his remark would motivate the European team, Bradley seemed to dismiss it.

"I mean, maybe. I don't think the Europeans need any more motivation to win the Ryder Cup. They're a special group of players and the Ryder Cup means a lot to them. And when the Ryder Cup year and when the Ryder Cup comes along, they really seem to come together and play their best golf. So I think that they're motivated enough to beat us," he said.

Ad

Bradley at the 2024 Presidents Cup (via Getty)

Bradley says he wants to make the team on points, not through a captain's pick

Bradley at the Ryder Cup Year To Go event (via Getty)

Bradley said that he wants to make the 2025 American team as a player by qualifying through the requisite number of Ryder Cup points and not through a captain's pick, which would be him picking himself.

Ad

"I hope it's not a tough decision. I hope I'm either on the team or it's not a decision. Like I said, if I am in the top 6 I'll play. If not, I owe it to the guys to be a captain, although I have some great vice captains that could help that," he mentioned.

In the Ryder Cup, the top six players in points make the team and then the captain can pick players to fill the remaining six spots. Bradley is currently 29th in points, with a lot of events remaining for him to try to crack the top six.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback