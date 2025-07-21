Keegan Bradley's chances of playing the Ryder Cup increase as Luke Donald agrees to a major change - Reports

The chances of Keegan Bradley competing at the Ryder Cup as a playing captain have increased, with a report claiming that Luke Donald has agreed to a rule change. According to the Telegraph, the Team Europe captain has approved a new proposal that would allow a vice-captain to handle the captaincy duties if the captain is playing in a session.

The rule change would allow Bradley to designate one vice-captain to take on the captain's role when he is competing on the course. The 39-year-old is enjoying a strong season and could be in the US Team as a playing captain.

During a press conference at The Open Championship, Keegan Bradley was asked if he had signed the captain's agreement. He remained coy on any possible terms that could be added to it, as he said:

"That's a strange question.....We're working on the captain's agreement."

Interestingly, this change could potentially mean that even if Keegan Bradley does not qualify for the tournament through the rankings, he could potentially use a captain's pick on himself to qualify for the team.

Another twist to this story is that Bradley has also fallen down the rankings following the 2025 Open Championship. Harris English, who finished the Major tied for second, has climbed four spots, pushing Bradley down to 10th place.

Keegan Bradley explains how difficult it is to take care of captain duties while playing at Ryder Cup

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Keegan Bradley had a pretty decent run at the 2025 Open Championship, finishing tied for 30th place. He had a total score of 4-under par after posting rounds of 72, 67, 70, and 71. During his post-round conference on Friday, Bradley talked a bit about the Ryder Cup, claiming that it is difficult to manage the captaincy duties while playing in such an important tournament.

"Well, I've said this a million times, but I really can just be a player when I'm inside the ropes. It's the only time I can sort of not be the captain. When I'm inside the ropes with a card in my pocket, I really can just focus on playing, and then when I leave here, I'll be the captain again," he said via ASAP Sports.

Bradley continued:

"It's impossible for me not to be. When I'm around the guys or talking to my vice-captains or whatever that is, or planning for Bethpage. But when I'm inside those ropes and I don't have my phone on, I'm a player, and that's a big help."

Keegan Bradley will now be to the 3M Open, which will take place at TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN, from July 24-27.

