“Lack of concentration … lack of commitment” – Tiger Woods’ harsh review of himself at 2022 Masters

US golfer Tiger Woods has had a rough 2022. Recovering after a horrific car crash in 2021, Woods spent most of the year prioritising his health and recuperation. He did not take part in most events, and the ones he did participate in, saw him produce lacklustre performances.

Such was the case at the 2022 Masters. Woods finished 47th at the Augusta National. Although he did well in the second round, he was clearly struggling in the first.

In a flash interview after round one with Ten Golf, Woods was visibly upset with his performance, blaming his lack of concentration and commitment, and a blocked putt for his dismal start. He said:

"I'll start off with disappointment this the making bogey from 50 yards on eight. Lack of concentration on the first one. Second one, lack of commitment and then a blocked putt. So just three batch out storage.

Despite his disappointment, Woods did mention the good things that took place in the first round. Although he had participated in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie, he did not really consider that as a very competitive game. So finishing in red after a long gap felt good to him.

"As far as the the good stuff, the the finish in the red today after as long a layoff as I've had and not being in competitive golf you know," said Woods. "I don't really consider, you know, a scramble and the PNC. You know it is competitive, but it's not like this. This is totally different."

Augusta National is a tricky course to navigate, and Tiger Woods did everything he could to stay competitive in the first round. He said:

"To play this golf course and to do what I did today to to hit the shots in the right spots, you know. I know where to hit it. Just a lot of these pins, and I'm missing the correct spots and give myself good angles, and I did that all day. And I was able to make a few putts and end up in a red. Like I am right now, I'm only three back."

Tiger Woods added that it would get progressively difficult to play on the course, as the weather would change:

"I know we got a long way to go this golf course. (It) is going to change dramatically. Cooler, drier, windier. You can hear the sub Arizona out there, so this golf course is going to change. It's going to get a lot more difficult."

Will Tiger Woods play in 2023?

Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship - Final Round (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods had probably planned that the Hero World Challenge, which he annually hosts, would be his big comeback vehicle after a rough 2022. However, he was forced to pull out after suffering from plantar fascitis.

Later in December 2022, Woods did, however, take part in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie, where they finished eighth. Woods also teamed up with Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth for 'The Match', where the former pair lost.

These outings gave a glimmer of hope that Woods could return to competitive golf in 2023. He's fully determined to do so, but he will have to super selective owing to his health and injuries. Woods is surely eyeing the major tournaments. According to Golf Monthly, he said:

"The goal is to play just the Major Championships and maybe one or two more. That’s it. I mean, physically that’s all I can do."

His right leg took quite a nasty hit during his 2021 car accident to the point that doctors contemplated amputating it. So, his right leg is definitely a hurdle for him, but Woods is all set to give it his all and hope for the best results. He said:

"I told you guys, you know, the beginning of this year, too. I don’t have much left in this (right) leg, so gear up for the biggest ones and hopefully, you know, lightning catches in a bottle, and I’m up there in contention with a chance to win, and hopefully I remember how to do that."

Well, Tiger Woods might not be in his best shape at the moment, but if history has taught us anything, it is to never doubt the legend.

