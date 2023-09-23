Leona Maguire and Charley Hull win 4-3 against US pair Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing in the 2023 Solheim Cup

The European team pair of Leona Maguire and Charley Hull defeated the United States team pair of Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing in the first fourball match on day two of the 2023 Solheim Cup. The 4-3 margin victory earned their team one valuable point and they are now just one point short of their counterparts.

After hitting a blistering tee shot on the par-3 12th hole, Maguire almost secured the victory for Team Europe. In the same hole, both Ewing and Korda failed to land the ball on the green. Although it was Ewing who shot the ball to get a par save, the victory went to the defending champions earning them one point.

Overall, it was the brilliance of Leona Maguire that pushed her team closer to victory. She shot seven birdies in the match. So far, after playing two foursomes and two fourball matches, she has earned two points for her team.

Meanwhile, Charley Hull has played one foursome match, alongside Emily Pedersen, which she lost, and a fourball match alongside Maguire, earning one point for the European side.

Nelly Korda has won both the foursome matches so far and lost the afternoon fourball match at the 2023 Solheim Cup.

As for Ally Ewing, she won the first day's foursome match and went on to lose the next two matches.

What are the results of the 2023 Solheim Cup so far?

After the end of the first day, Team USA maintained a lead of two points. But Team Europe reacted strongly and fought back brilliantly on day two. After four foursome matches and a fourball match, they are just one point short of the visitors.

Below are the results of all the events so far:

Day 1 Morning Foursome

Maja Stark and Linn Grant (Europe) vs. Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall (Europe) vs. Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee(US)

Winner - United States

Margin of victory - 1 up

Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist (Europe) vs. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 1 up

Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen (Europe) vs. Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 5 & 4

Day 1 Evening Fourballs

Gemma Dryburgh and Madelene Sagström (Europe) vs. Rose Zhang and Megan Khang (US)

Result - halved

Margin of Victory - tie match

Leona Maguire and Georgia Hall (Europe) vs. Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 1 up

Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark (Europe) vs. Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz (US)

Result - halved

Margin of Victory - tie match

Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant (Europe) vs. Angel Yin and Ally Ewing (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 4 & 2

Day 2 Morning Foursome

Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda (Europe) vs. Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist (Europe) vs. Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 1 up

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall (Europe) vs. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz (US)

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 5 & 3

Maja Stark and Linn Grant (Europe) vs. Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 1 up

Day 2 Afternoon Fourball

Charley Hull and Leona Maguire (Europe) vs. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing (US)

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 4 & 3

The second fourball match of day 2 of the 2023 Solheim Cup is between Anna Nordqvist & Caroline Hedwall of Team Europe, and Cheyenne Knight & Angel Yin of Team USA.