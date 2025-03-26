'Let Rory take this one' - Fans root for Rory McIlroy as Scottie Scheffler gears up to defend his Masters crown

Scottie Scheffler is all set to defend his title at The Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club this year. On Instagram, The Masters shared a compilation video of the World No. 1's performance. However, numerous fans are likely to place their money on Rory McIlroy, who is still searching for his maiden Masters title.

The first golf major of the year is scheduled to commence on April 10 at Augusta. The Masters is a 20,000,000 million tournament, and Scheffler won it last year after an impressive display. The video on Instagram by The Masters was a highlight of his finesse.

"Twice a champion - legacy confirmed. #themasters"

Last year, Scheffler's performance at the Augusta National Golf Club was fantastic. He won the 2024 Masters Tournament with a 4-stroke margin over the Swede pro Ludvig Aberg. Scheffler finished the golf major with a total 11-under 277 and took home the title along with the winner's paycheck worth $3,600,000.

This was his second win at Augusta. In 2022, the PGA Tour pro won The Masters for the first time, beating Rory McIlroy by a margin of three strokes. This time around, some fans seem more interested in witnessing McIlroy take the title than Scheffler. Here's how some fans reacted in the comment section of the Instagram post by The Masters:

"love scottie he's got time let's let rory take this one," a fan said.

The comment section of the post about Scottie / Source: @TheMasters on IG

"As much as I want Scottie to win again, Rory or Aberg winning would be awesome too," a fan said.

The comment section of the post about Scottie / Source: @TheMasters on IG

"Wouldn't mind seeing Rory win it," another wrote in the comments.

The comment section of the post about Scottie / Source: @TheMasters on IG

"Scottie gonna have to step his game up. Been a struggle this season. Putting some money on Rory this year! This is his year!" another one replied in the comments.

The comment section of the post about Scottie / Source: @TheMasters on IG

If McIlroy wins instead of Scottie Scheffler this year, he will register at least one win in all four golf majors. McIlroy won the U.S. Open in 2011, The Open Championship in 2014, and the PGA Championship twice (in 2012 and 2014). The Northern Irish golfer has never won The Masters yet; if he wins in Augusta this year, McIlroy will complete a huge feat.

Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2025 so far

The World No. 1 is yet to secure a win in this season's PGA Tour. He has played in a total of five golf events till now, in which he has made it to the top-10 list only twice.

Scottie Scheffler's best performance came at the 2025 Genesis Invitational. The American professional tied for the third place in Torrey Pines, where he scored 6-under 66 in the final round. Although he bogeyed twice in the back nine, Scheffler scored seven birdies, three consecutive ones.

Here's a detailed look at how Scottie Scheffler has performed in 2025 till now:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links): T9 , 67-70-69-67, 273 (-15)

(Pebble Beach Golf Links): , 67-70-69-67, 273 (-15) WM Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)): T25 , 69-66-68-72, 275 (-9)

(TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course)): , 69-66-68-72, 275 (-9) The Genesis Invitational (Torrey Pines (South Course)): T3 , 70-67-76-66, 279 (-9)

(Torrey Pines (South Course)): , 70-67-76-66, 279 (-9) Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge): T11 , 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4)

(Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge): , 71-72-71-70, 284 (-4) THE PLAYERS Championship (TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)): T20, 69-70-72-73, 284 (-4)

