Liberty National Golf Club announced 2027 BMW Championship host: All you need to know about the venue

While this year's edition of the BMW Championship is just a day away to commence at Olympia Fields North Course, the PGA Tour, Western Golf Association (WGA) and BMW officials have jointly announced the venue for the 2027 BMW Championship.

The Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey will host the event, however, the dates are yet to be finalized.

The WGA Vice President, Vince Pellegrino, in an official statement quoted by PGA Tour, stated that they are thrilled to conduct a FedEx Cup playoff event at the venue.

"We're excited to bring the PGA TOUR’s best players back to Liberty National for the BMW Championship. This course is no stranger to the thrill of the FedExCup Playoffs, and we know it will deliver an unmatched experience for the players and our fans," said Pellergrino.

Everything about the Liberty National Golf Club: the 2027 BMW Championship venue

Established in 2006, in Jersey City, New Jersey, nearby the Liberty State Park on the Upper New York Bay, the Liberty National Golf Club is built with a course length of 7,387 yards. It was the brainchild of Robert E. Cupp and Tom Kite, a former US Open champion, and had a whopping budget of $250 million.

The golf course at the venue consists of 18 holes and conducted The Northern Trust tournaments in 2009, 2013, 2019, and 2021. In 2017, it also hosted the Presidents Cup. While in 2023, the venue hosted the Mizuho Americas Open, its first-ever LPGA-sanctioned event.

Rose Zhang with the Mizuho Americas Open trophy at the Liberty National Golf Club (via Getty Images)

The lowest round score record is held by Cameron Smith, who shot a 60-round in The Northern Trust 2021. Patrick Reed, Tony Finau, and Adam Scott are some notable players to secure a win at the venue.

American golfer Phil Mickelson, singer Justin Timberlake, football player Eli Manning and LPGA golfer Cristie Kerr are some of the notable members of the Liberty National Golf Club.

What did the various officials say after Liberty National Golf Club was finalized as the 2027 BMW Championship venue?

Former CEO of Reebok and co-founder of Liberty National Golf Club, Paul Fireman, emphasized feeling huge honor to host the BMW Championship in 2027. He said:

"It's a tremendous honor for Liberty National Golf Club to host the 2027 BMW Championship and FedExCup Playoffs. Welcoming the world’s top players and passionate fans to Liberty National with the iconic New York City skyline as the backdrop promises to be an incredible event."

The President and CEO, Sebastian Mackensen of the BMW of North America felt that it was a proud moment for the company to strengthen their partnership with the Western Golf Association and Evans Scholars Foundation. He said:

"BMW of North America has been headquartered in New Jersey for nearly 50 years, so to host the BMW Championship at home, in front of so many of our customers, associates and dealers, will be a big thrill for everyone."

He added:

We're proud to continue our partnership with the Western Golf Association and Evans Scholars Foundation, which has positively impacted the lives of thousands of young students."

It is pertinent to note that the BMW Championship will play a vital role in developing new talents and opportunities in the Evans Scholars Foundation region.