LIV Golf slashes last place prize by $70,000 amid format changes for the 2024 season

The size of the LIV Golf purses has always been a distinctive feature of the circuit. The 2024 season will be no exception, although it will differ in one aspect from previous seasons - the circuit cut the last place prize by $70,000.

LIV Golf extended its roster to 13 teams to accommodate Jon Rahm's Legion XIII. This in turn generated the need to reach a field of 54 players, which led to the two wild cards that will be awarded for each tournament.

This implies six additional players in the field compared to the two previous seasons of LIV Golf. The purse for each event has been increased to match the new field of players, with the last place earning $50,000.

Below are the individual and team prize money that will be awarded during the LIV Golf season:

Individual:

1 $4,000,000

2 $2,250,000

3 $1,500,000

4 $1,000,000

5 $800,000

6 $700,000

7 $600,000

8 $525,000

9 $442,500

10 $405,000

11 $380,000

12 $360,000

13 $340,000

14 $320,000

15 $300,000

16 $285,000

17 $270,000

18 $260,000

19 $250,000

20 $240,000

21 $230,000

22 $220,000

23 $210,000

24 $200,000

25 $195,000

26 $190,000

27 $185,000

28 $180,000

29 $175,000

30 $170,000

31 $165,000

32 $160,000

33 $155,000

34 $150,000

35 $148,000

36 $145,000

37 $143,000

38 $140,000

39 $138,000

40 $135,000

41 $133,000

42 $130,000

43 $128,000

44 $128,000

45 $125,000

46 $125,000

47 $123,000

48 $120,000

49 $60,000

50 $60,000

51 $60,000

52 $50,000

53 $50,000

54 $50,000

Teams:

1 $3,000,000

2 $1,500,000

3 $500,000

4 to 13: 0

Other details of the LIV Golf 2024 season

LIV Golf will continue to operate on a points system to rank players in season-long standings. Only the top 24 players in each event will be awarded points. The same will apply to teams, among whom points will be awarded to the Top 8.

The three best scoring players of each team will contribute to the collective result during the first two rounds. For the decisive day, all four scores will count, which is a novelty compared to 2023.

At the end of the season, the three zones of individual standings will be maintained, i.e. the Lock Zone (1-24), the Open Zone (25-48) and the Drop Zone (49 to end). Players in the Lock Zone secure their contract for the 2025 season, while those in the Open Zone need to be picked to remain in the league.

Drop Zone players are relegated and qualify for the Promotions Event, which also returns for the 2024 season.

The 2024 season starts this Friday, February 2, at Mayakoba. However, there had been rumors that the start could be postponed due to food poisoning, but this did not happen. The first round of the event began as scheduled.