"LIV needs the PGAT" - Fans react to the second anniversary of the framework agreement between PGA Tour & PIF

Fans online reacted to the announcement of the PGA Tour x PIF agreement marking its two-year anniversary next month. The long-drawn negotiations, signed on June 6, 2023, have still reached no conclusion and the two leagues continue to operate separately.

In the past two years, fans and players alike have expressed their wish to unite the golf world that was seemingly divided after the establishment of LIV Golf in 2022. Even US President Donald Trump showed great interest in aiding the talks between the PGA Tour and the breakaway league.

He had even met with PGA Player Directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott along with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan at the White House a couple of times earlier this year. Woods and Monahan had both hinted at the agreement drawing to a resolution sometime this year. However, so far no concrete update has been given by either side.

NUCLR Golf posted about the upcoming anniversary of the agreement on their X page asking fans whether a deal will ever be reached or would the golf world remain divided.

In the past two years, the PGA Tour has shown immense improvement in their TV ratings as opposed to LIV Golf which reportedly has dwindling viewership numbers. Fans believed that the Tour did not need to merge with LIV Golf as it could stand strongly on its own. One fan claimed,

"LIV needs the PGAT. No one needs LIV."

"I don’t think the pga need a deal now, Liv hasn’t really caught on except with a minority (and in Aus) and only really Bryson keeps Liv in the news, without him it would no bigger than the DP world tour," one fan wrote.

"The PGAT is doing fine without the 4-5 good golfers they lost to LIV lol," another added.

Many fans also believed that golf would remain divided and that the framework agreement is a long-lost initiative.

"‘Framework agreement’ basically means we don’t hate each other."

"Divided, too much money to put it back together," one fan said.

"if a deal was going to get done, it would have gotten done already. Especially with Trump coming into office. To me, there's too many hurt feelings on both sides. Hopefully something does get done but I've given up hope," another stated.

The 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy is one of the biggest voices to show support for PGA Tour x LIV framework agreement.

"That would have never happened if LIV hadn't have come around" - Rory McIlroy on changes in the PGA Tour post 2022

Rory McIlroy at The 2022 Genesis Invitational (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy has been one of the most staunch supporters of the PGA Tour ever since the formation of LIV Golf in 2022. However, over the years his stance against the Saudi's PIF-backed league softened and he showed his approval for the framework agreement.

One of the biggest perks of joining LIV Golf was the hefty pay cheques and signing amounts offered to players. Due to this threat, even the PGA Tour increased their cash prize amounts.

McIlroy spoke about the positive changes brought in the Tour due to LIV Golf while speaking to the press at the Genesis Invitational earlier this year.

"Whether you stayed on the PGA Tour or you left, we have all benefited from this. I've been on the record saying this a lot, like we're playing for a $20 million prize fund this week. That would have never happened if LIV hadn't have come around," McIlroy said via Yahoo Sports.

LIV Golf players are banned from participating in any PGA events but they can face off against each other in four major tournaments.

