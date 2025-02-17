LPGA star reveals Stephen Curry’s role in making her invest in Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy’s TGL despite “not playing out there”

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League recently added LPGA professional Rose Zhang as its latest investor. According to Zhang, NBA star Stephen Curry was instrumental in her decision to invest in the simulator golf league.

Zhang is a communications major at Stanford University, where she will graduate in 2027. While juggling school and the LPGA, she recently became a minority investor in TGL's San Francisco team, The Bay GC. In the interview, The Athletic asked Rose Zhang the reason for her investment in McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TGL. The LPGA star responded (as quoted by the NYTimes):

"I’d heard about it on social media, but I never really thought about becoming an investor. My agency brought the opportunity to me."

"It’s low stakes for me because I’m not the one playing out there. It’s cool to be on the investing side of things, this is one of the first things I’ve invested in, in the golf world at least. The Bay Area has played a huge role in my life and career."

Zhang then went on to reveal Stephen Curry’s influence behind her investing in Tiger Woods and McIlroy's TGL.

"I’m a student-athlete at Stanford, I play a lot of golf in the city of SF and being able to be a part of it in a more meaningful way was my first thought," Zhang said.

"To see other athletes like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala involved makes it even more amazing. It’s going to be cool to watch the team on TV and say, “Oh, I have a little part in that!” Not really … but I do. I’m invested in it emotionally too," she added.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TGL is reportedly planning to bring in top talent from the LPGA Tour. According to the TMRW Golf League, the technology-driven league is in active discussions with the LPGA Tour to integrate female talent into TGL matches. If that happens, fans may also see the two-time LPGA Tour winner tee off at the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach.

Tiger Woods confirmed for TGL's Tuesday match after his mother's death

Woods spent seven long months away from the PGA Tour after missing the cut at last year's Open Championship. He missed the cut in all three remaining majors and even failed to tee it up at the 2024 Hero World Challenge. His car accident injuries from 2021 and sixth microdiscectomy in September 2024 put massive hurdles in his way.

Tiger Woods was scheduled to tee off at the Genesis Invitational this week at Torrey Pines GC. However, his mother Kultida's death made it impossible for the 82-time PGA Tour victor to make his comeback at Genesis. Instead, Woods will return to golf in Tuesday's TGL Match against New York Golf Club.

Along with Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods will lead the Jupiter Links GC against Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick. Jupiter Links won its last match 4-3 against McIlroy's Boston Common GC. New York GC has yet to win in the TGL, and they will lock horns on Tuesday at 7 PM EST.

