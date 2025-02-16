WATCH: Tiger Woods receives hugs from Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas at the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods made his first public appearance after his mother's passing at the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday. He was greeted with a warm embrace by his close friends Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas on the course.

Woods has been hosting the Genesis Invitational since 2020. This year, he was expected to make his season debut at the event, but he later announced that he was withdrawing as he was still coping with his mother's demise. But he had stated that he would be at Torrey Pines to fulfill his hosting duties.

Woods' close friends Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas had been competing at the Genesis Invitational. Returning to the golf course must have been an emotional moment for Woods. McIlroy and Thomas embraced him and appeared to exchange words of support with him.

A video of them greeting each other made it to social media. One of Woods' fan pages shared it on X.

Woods was seen sporting his signature red shirt for the final round of the Genesis Invitational. Woods is known for wearing red during the final rounds of his tournaments, a belief that had come from his mother, Kultida Woods. She believed red was the golfer's power color.

Tiger Woods arrived at the Genesis Invitational with Kai Trump

Tiger Woods and Kai Trump at the Genesis Invitational 2025 (Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods arrived at the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday with US President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump.

Kai is a budding golfer and had also taken part in the Pro-Am event on Wednesday. She was paired with Rory McIlroy. Recently, the 17-year-old had signed a sponsorship deal with golf equipement giant, TaylorMade. Woods and McIlroy are both faces of the brand.

Last weekend, Woods played a round of golf with Donald Trump at his course in Florida. The former was reportedly accompanied by his son, Charlie.

Woods will be seen in golf action next week as he takes part in Jupiter Links GC's clash against New York Golf Club in TGL.

